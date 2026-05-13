New IMB emeriti offer guidance to fuel next generation of missionaries

by Chris Doyle/IMB

With 1,452 years of combined service across 48 countries, 56 International Mission Board missionaries gathered near Richmond, Virginia, May 3-7, for the annual IMB Celebration of Emeriti.

Almost half of these dedicated gospel workers spent more than three decades on the field. All 56 missionaries were recognized during a service of celebration, Wednesday evening, May 6.

‘You gave Him your life’

IMB President Paul Chitwood opened the celebration service acknowledging the many in attendance, including new missionaries currently in their seven weeks of training. Family, friends, IMB leaders and alumni attended, as well as participants in the IMB Interview Conference who are exploring service opportunities with the IMB.

“It is indeed a unique crowd that has gathered together for one purpose, ultimately the purpose of worshiping the Lord and honoring Him, the One Who has redeemed us,” Chitwood said. “This is a very special group. It’s a very special time. We are thankful that we’re all here together to enjoy this time.”

Chitwood delivered a message from John 12 about Mary honoring Jesus by pouring an expensive gift of perfume on His feet.

“Mary would not give to the Lord that which cost her just a little,” Chitwood said. “What she gave to Him was likely her most valuable possession in life, in terms of material possessions. I have the privilege tonight of standing before those who have given Jesus more than a material possession. You gave Him your most valuable possession of all. You gave Him your life.”

The celebration ceremony featured the new emeriti sharing their testimonies. They spoke of their adventures, sharing times of praise and of prayer requests for the people and places they served.

Don and Pam Lynch described what they experienced while serving 26 years in Belgium and South Africa – two totally different cultures.

In South Africa, people smiled and were open to having Bible studies, they said. In Belgium, the Lynches noticed people avoided eye contact, and they had to use extra caution when sharing the gospel.

“We learned that people on opposite sides of the earth are desperate, often unknowingly, for the Lord,” they said. “People are dying in rapid numbers without hearing about Him. We, as called-out ones, need national believers in this work of reaching the lost in their countries. We have been blessed to help them in the task.”

Reflection and renewal

The week was spent debriefing with IMB leadership and with each other. Meetings involved hearing updates on IMB and how the IMB could assist them in their next chapter of life. One truth was crystal clear: this group had witnessed God move powerfully, transforming lives around the world.

David and Ann Boyter served in Argentina and Mexico for 42 years. They have memories of church planting and building relationships. One special moment in their work involved co-planting a church in Mexico City with Elbert and Kay Smith, longtime church planters and former director of field personnel orientation with the IMB.

“It touches my heart to see how God worked and allowed us to be a part of the formation,” David said. “And He continues to work in that church. It reminds me of what it says in 2 John 4, ‘I rejoiced greatly to find some of your children walking in the truth.’”

The Boyters’ memories include a car they named “Avión Azul” or the Blue Airplane. “It was our ‘Lottie Moon Christmas car,’” they recalled. “There were moments of carrying many ‘compañeros.’ There were no accidents but lots of joy.”

The Boyters now reside in South Carolina, and David is involved in helping churches with mission trip logistics and serving Hispanic ministries.

Another retiring couple, Charlie and Robin Janney served 28 years in Mexico and Costa Rica. Their last six years involved working in trauma healing and human needs projects on the borders of Colombia and Venezuela, as well as near Cuba, caring for refugees and immigrants.

“God gave us connections everywhere,” Robin said. “We served people from Africa, Haiti, Russia. We’ve helped an Afghan widow whose husband was killed and families fleeing violence and horrific conditions, linking all of them to churches from Mexico City to the Guatemalan border.”

The Janneys live in Birmingham, Alabama and will continue serving with trauma healing. They also are working with a new Hispanic church in the Birmingham area and have developed bilingual curriculum to keep third-generation Hispanic children engaged.

Wisdom for the next generation

This new class of IMB emeriti was asked how they would encourage new missionaries, offering pearls of insight.

Kim Alan and Kathy North, who served in the Philippines for 32 years, shared how the Filipinos captured their hearts, and how they prayed over many of them, especially those who suffered persecution.

In offering words of guidance for new missionaries, Kim Alan said, “Language learning is essential. Never back down from it. It’s how the heart is reached. They need to hear the gospel in their language.”

“Flexibility isn’t enough,” Kathy added, regarding life and ministry overseas. “Fluidity is the order of the day. Go in as a learner, not a knower.”

Gregg and Donna Fort cherish the 36 years they served in Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and South Africa. Both grew up in families serving with the IMB. Gregg’s parents, Giles and Wana Ann, as well as his brothers served as IMB missionaries, and Donna’s parents, Cliff and Betty Hobbs, did a four-year term with the IMB in Liberia.

Donna emphasized the importance of mentorship on the field. “Florence Griggs cared deeply about new missionary wives,” she said. “She gave me godly advice on motherhood and missions. I’ve tried to pay that forward ever since.”

Though they are back to living in the U.S. for now, the retired missionaries remain focused on fulfilling God’s call to reach the nations through their churches. The Celebration of Emeriti honored not only the extraordinary length of service but also the depth of impact these 56 missionaries have had around the globe. Their stories and counsel will inspire and guide the next wave of IMB missionaries as they step onto the field with fresh hope, preparedness and a steadfast reliance on God’s leading.

Chris Doyle writes for the IMB.

The work of the IMB is sustained through faithful giving of Southern Baptists through the Cooperative Program and the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering®.