NC’s Allen Murray to be nominated for SBC 2nd vice president

by Chad Austin/Biblical Recorder

WELCOME, N.C. — J. Allen Murray, pastor of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Supply, N.C., and current president of the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina, will be nominated for second vice president of the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) at this summer’s annual meeting in Florida.

Chris Griggs, lead pastor of First Baptist Church of Welcome, N.C., plans to make the nomination when Southern Baptists gather for this year’s convention June 9-10 in Orlando.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to nominate Allen to serve Southern Baptists in this capacity,” Griggs said in a statement announcing his intent to nominate Murray. “Our convention is at its best when we are unified around the Great Commission, committed to the truth of Scripture, and supportive of one another in our shared mission. Allen is a model of that mentality. His personal and ministry life reflects a commitment to servant leadership, discipleship, and the advancement of the Gospel. He has been a tremendous leader for us in North Carolina and will bring a lot of wisdom and experience to this role.”

Murray has served as pastor of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church for 10 months after previously serving as pastor of Centerville Baptist Church in Kelly, N.C., for nearly seven years. He is in his second and final term as N.C. Baptist president.

In addition to his local church ministry, Murray has served in a variety of leadership roles at all levels of Baptist life. Prior to being elected as a state convention officer, Murray chaired the Articles and Bylaws Committee and Historical Committee for N.C. Baptists. He has also served as president and vice president of the annual N.C. Baptist Pastors’ Conference.

In 2023, Murray served on the SBC’s Committee on Committees, and he has been active in local Baptist associations wherever he has pastored. He has been actively involved with N.C. Baptists on Mission’s disaster response ministry since high school, and he has led or participated in a number of domestic and international mission trips through the years.

“His ministry experience reflects a passion for strengthening churches and equipping believers to live out their faith,” Griggs said. “Throughout his years of involvement in Baptist life, Murray has been an advocate for cooperative ministry, recognizing the importance of partnerships that enable churches to extend their reach globally.”

According to state convention Annual Church Profile records, Mount Pisgah Baptist Church reported 74 in average worship attendance and two baptisms in 2025. The church also reported $221,961 in undesignated receipts that year and gave $7,754 (3.5 percent) through the Cooperative Program (CP). Griggs noted that in Murray’s first few months at Mount Pisgah, he led the church to increase its CP giving to 4 percent of undesignated receipts.

The church also reported $2,515 in gifts to the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering for North American missions and $5,590 to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering for international missions. The church also gave $2,285 to state missions and $5,593 to associational missions.

Murray is pursuing a master of divinity from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, N.C. He has also studied at Judson College, Southeastern’s undergraduate school, and at Fruitland Baptist Bible College in Hendersonville, N.C.

A native of Wilmington, N.C., Murray and his wife, Hope, have two daughters.

“The role of Second Vice President is one of service,” Griggs added. “I believe Allen’s experience and heart for the church have prepared him to contribute meaningfully to the work God is doing through the Southern Baptist Convention.”