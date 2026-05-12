Missouri’s Don Currence to be nominated again as Registration Secretary

WESTWEGO, La. (BP) – Jay Adkins, pastor of First Baptist Church in Westwego, La., has announced his intention to nominate Don Currence at the upcoming Southern Baptist Convention Annual Meeting to serve another term as SBC registration secretary.

In comments to Baptist Press, Adkins underlined the experience brought by his fellow New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary alum.

“Serving as the administrative pastor of First Baptist Church of Ozark, Mo., since 1993, Don is used to staying abreast of all administrative issues related to his area of service,” Adkins said. “Those same strong administrative traits have served him well for the last three years as he has served the citizens of his hometown as the mayor of Ozark, Mo.”

Adkins’ father and Currence both served as NOBTS trustees. Then-president Chuck Kelley called Currence “the finest example of an entity trustee he had ever encountered,” Adkins recalled hearing.

Currence assisted longtime Registration Secretary Jim Wells for 12 years. If elected, he will begin his eighth term in the role. He has served as administrative pastor at First Baptist Ozark for over 30 years. Currence was elected mayor of Ozark, near Branson, in 2023 and also serves as a police chaplain.

“Don has done, or has helped to do, this very job with integrity and dignity for over 20 years,” said Adkins. “In my estimation, Don will likely be the most qualified candidate we may ever see in this particular role.”

According to the Annual Church Profile 2025 database, FBCO reported ten baptisms and averaged 487 in weekly worship last year. The congregation contributed $1,753,891 total undesignated receipts, with $68,178 (3.89 percent) given through the Cooperative Program. Members also gave $50,767 to the 2025 Lottie Moon Christmas Offering and $14,974 to the 2025 Annie Armstrong Easter Offering.

Currence, a graduate of Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo., and master’s degree recipient from NOBTS, has also served in numerous leadership roles with state conventions and local associations in Missouri and Louisiana.

He and his wife, Cheta, have two adult daughters, Hannah and Leah.