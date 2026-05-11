From broken bones to unshakable faith, Pedro’s light shines in Mexican village

by Chris Doyle/IMB

MEXICO (IMB) — In one small Mexican village, life comes with a hard, practical rhythm. Children finish eighth grade and are quickly pulled into the fields or the factories that pay just enough for a family’s basic needs. Most men walk a mile or more just to catch the only truck that will ferry them to work.

This is the village where Pedro lives. By the time he was 10, his bones began to break without warning. Doctors eventually diagnosed him with a brittle bone disease — a condition that sent him repeatedly to the hospital for surgeries, left his limbs permanently fragile and forced him to rely on crutches for every step. He is now in his late 20s.

Pedro’s family opened a tiny storefront in their house, selling tortillas, chips and canned soda to make ends meet, but the constant pain and the whispered gossip that his condition was a “curse” weighed heavily on him.

The community is steeped in a blend of cultural Catholic devotion and folk beliefs, which include a veneration of saints and the Virgin Mary and a celebration of ancestor spirits. There is no permanent church, no resident pastor and no organized congregation.

Pedro’s spirit, once bright and curious, grew dim. In 2024, the weight of his illness and the presumption of hopelessness pressed him into deep depression. He stopped eating for 15 days because the simple act of taking in food felt meaningless when every day was a struggle just to stand.

His family was terrified and reached out to anyone who might help. One name kept surfacing. Pastor Jacob is a Mexican evangelist who for the past decade has been traveling from village to village, building relationships with everyone he meets.

When Pedro’s family called, Jacob drove an hour to the village. He arrived with a warm smile, a Bible and tender heart. Over a simple meal of homemade tortillas and beans, Jacob prayed for Pedro and gently shared the story of Jesus — how He suffered, died and rose again.

Within a few weeks, Pedro’s heart began to shift. He stopped clinging to animist beliefs and ancestry folklore and focused on the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Jacob continued to visit Pedro, encouraging him more and more, sharing with him stories from the Bible.

Jimmy Peebles, International Mission Board missionary, started going with Jacob to visit Pedro. He heard Jacob share with Pedro the story of the Last Supper.

Peebles recalled Jacob sharing the story twice, and then they discussed what Jesus and His disciples experienced in that meal before His crucifixion.

Pedro spoke, giving an honest and raw response. “I’ve never heard that story before. It feels strange, but it feels real.” That night, Pedro sent Peebles a text, thanking him for his visit and spending time with him.

“He’s hungry for Christian interaction,” Peebles said. “He just leads his life the best he can with what he’s got, taking advantage of Bible studies that we offer. It’s a remarkable thing to get to hang out with a guy like him.”

In July 2025, Pedro made a profession of faith in Christ. He attended gatherings of worship and Bible study when believers from a nearby city came to his village. Those were evenings filled with songs, simple meals and shared stories. “It became the first true Christian community Pedro had ever known,” Peebles said.

Being the only evangelical Christian in his village, Pedro carries both a privilege and a burden. On one hand, he has a fresh source of hope and a growing love for God that fuels his daily walk, even with crutches on a dusty road. On the other, the village’s traditional beliefs run deep, and his family has expressed resistance.

Nevertheless, Pedro’s family remains kind and grateful for the support Jacob and Peebles have given him, providing hope when he was hopeless. And Pedro quietly yet confidently lets his light shine in the darkness. He will offer a prayer for a neighbor who is grieving, and when believers visit, he welcomes them with open arms and a fresh batch of tortillas.

Peebles said, “Working alongside Jacob and watching Pedro’s transformation has reminded me of the words Jacob once said to me, ‘There is no church here, but there are people yearning for truth.’ Pedro’s journey is a vivid illustration of that yearning.”

Some names have been changed for security.