Cultivating wisdom in a post-Christian culture

As American Christians in the 21st century, we have already fought many battles over political and cultural issues in the first quarter of this century. These battles have borne real fruit for the cause of Christ and the common good—whether the overturning of Roe v. Wade or the ongoing protection of religious liberty. Contrary to the doom some people have predicted, our nation has seen significant progress. That said, Christians must still engage the public square with confidence and discernment in Christ.

Many pastors and lay leaders wonder what faithful engagement should look like in a post-Christian culture. While some Christians respond to the decline of the Christian consensus in the United States by simply reacting against the culture—because it no longer aligns with a biblical worldview—I want to encourage believers to cultivate wisdom as they seek to understand the cultural and political issues of our day.

First, cultivate wisdom through the Scriptures. The psalmist writes that the blessed man’s “delight is in the law of the LORD” (Psalm 1:2). By prioritizing the Scriptures in your reading and encouraging those around you to do the same, you lay a strong foundation for healthy cultural and political engagement. Whether you are fighting “bathroom bills” to protect your wife and daughters from biological males entering women’s restrooms, or equipping new believers in your church to understand the sanctity of human life, the Scriptures remain the essential foundation as you develop wisdom and discernment in these conversations.

Second, cultivate wisdom from our Founding Fathers. The authors of our founding documents demonstrated profound insight into human nature. James Madison wrote, “If men were angels, no government would be necessary” (Federalist No. 51). Alexander Hamilton similarly described men as “ambitious, vindictive, and rapacious” (Federalist No. 6). While we should not claim that the Founding Fathers were all born-again Christians, we can affirm that they understood the created order and the reality of human depravity. If you or others in your church question whether cultural and political engagement matters, remember this: the foundation of our nation relied on virtuous citizens to restrain evil. Because Christians are indwelt by the Holy Spirit and raised to the newness of life, we are often best positioned in our communities to pursue meaningful change.

Third, cultivate wisdom by staying informed. In the busyness of pastoral ministry and family life, it can be difficult to keep up with current events. Pastoral and family responsibilities are paramount and must never be neglected. Still, I encourage Christians and pastors to maintain a general awareness of the news. Not every headline deserves your attention, nor should every controversy demand a public response from the church. Yet a thoughtful awareness of the cultural and political landscape will help you shepherd more wisely, speak truthfully to the issues of the day, and equip God’s people to act with prudence. By discerning what matters most and filtering current events through a biblical worldview, you will be better equipped to guide your family, your church, and the community you serve—all in a way that brings glory to Christ and advances the common good of society.

Harrison Lang is president/CEO of Truth in the Public Square.