Pressley names 2026 Registration Committee

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (BP) – SBC President Clint Pressley announced May 4, that John Pendelton will chair the Registration Committee for the 2026 SBC Annual Meeting in Orlando in June. Pendleton, pastor of Bardstown Baptist Church in Bardstown, Kentucky, was a member of the committee in 2025.

The registration committee is called “to supervise the registration of messengers, to oversee the operations of the registration desk, and to rule upon any questions which may arise in registration concerning the credentials of messengers” per SBC Bylaw 8.

“I am so thankful for the leadership of Chairman John Pendleton,” Pressley told Baptist Press. “I’ve known John for over 20 years and am certain he will provide solid leadership.”

Pressley said he has confidence in this year’s team.

“This committee represents Southern Baptist across the nation and will do everything possible to make the convention in Orlando a smooth experience,” Pressley said.

Joining Pendleton on the committee are: