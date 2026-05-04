Southern Baptists join nation in 75th annual National Day of Prayer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (BP) – Southern Baptists are among many who will pray in churches, businesses and the public square May 7 on the 75th anniversary of the National Day of Prayer (NDP), months ahead of the nation’s semiquincentennial.

At the Missouri state Capitol, there will be a prayer service at Noon on May 7.

Prayer is crucial to Southern Baptists’ mission, Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission Interim President Gary Hollingsworth told Baptist Press.

“The call for Southern Baptists to be salt and light in the culture and to bring the hope and truth of the Gospel to our communities cannot be done apart from prayer,” Hollingsworth said, quoting 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18, “‘Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.’ God uses prayer to remind us of our dependence on Him, to conform us to the image of His Son, and to accomplish His purposes in this world.”

Hollingsworth encouraged prayer for a nationwide revival, among other concerns.

“As millions of Americans pray for our nation on this National Day of Prayer, we join them in asking God to bring about revival in our country,” he said. “May He give our nation’s leaders hearts to pursue Him and wisdom to steward their positions well. May He unite His Church to carry out the Great Commission. And may His glory fill our nation.”

“Glorify God Among the Nations – Seeking Him in All Generations” is the 2026 NDOP Theme, inspired by David’s prayer in 1 Chronicles 16:24, encouraging Christians to “Tell of His glory among the nations, His wonderful deeds among all the peoples (NASB).”

While prayers resound in North America, NDOP Florida Ambassador Pauline Dawkins-Cole will lead a day of prayer in Jamaica, on mission there to help the island rebuild from Hurricane Melissa. The First Baptist Church of Orlando lay minister and at-large church prayer ministry ambassador grew up in the Jamaican parish of Saint Elizabeth.

Dawkins-Cole has enlisted several volunteers to pray across the island May 7 wherever their daily tasks place them, she said, whether at school, church, home, work, family gathering or elsewhere in communities. She is on mission in Jamaica with Dawkins International Missions, Inc., which she founded and leads.

“We are praying for Jamaica due to the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa which caused unprecedented damage to homes, churches, schools, infrastructure, communities, businesses etc., and has also left many families displaced and their livelihoods lost,” she said. “We are praying for the mental, spiritual and physical health of people as many are still struggling to recover, and that they do not lose hope as the recovery process from the massive and traumatic disaster continues. We are praying for a spiritual healing of the land and for restoration, revival and renewal.”

NDP Task Force President Kathy Branzell expects millions to participate in NDP in the U.S. and several of its territories.

“The annual National Day of Prayer is an opportunity for Americans to pray together in faith, standing on promises of God. On Thursday, May 7, 2026, millions of people will gather to intercede for neighbor and nation and pray for those who lead, and those in need,” Branzell said in a press release. “This theme is not about elevating ourselves; it’s about magnifying God alone.

“History reminds us that every true move of God has been preceded by an outpouring of effective, fervent prayer … marked by repentance, humility and wholehearted seeking.”

Tens of thousands of events scheduled across the nation are searchable here, with the day culminating in a 90-minute virtual NDP prayer service broadcast from Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol at 8 p.m. EDT May 7. The event will be livestreamed and broadcast on several channels and stations, including CBN and Salem Radio.

Branzell will join several ministers in the national broadcast, including special guest Will Graham, executive vice president and evangelist with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

NDP is an annual observance founded by Congress in 1952.

“Before every great awakening, God’s people turned away from sin, selfishness, and distraction, and turned fully toward Him. That is what we’re praying for now: another great awakening,” Branzell said. “A turning back to the one and only living God, His Son, Jesus Christ, and His Holy Word, found in the Bible.”

The NDP Task Force offers both free resources, as well as additional promotional items for purchase, at nationaldayofprayer.org. The 2026 national prayer is available here.