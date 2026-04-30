ReHope to help trafficking survivors during FIFA World Cup

RELATED —Missouri Baptists prepare for FIFA World Cup outreach in Kansas City: Read more here.

KANSAS CITY – One ministry founded by Missouri Baptists will respond to a likely increase in human trafficking when the FIFA World Cup comes to Kansas City this summer.

ReHope, formerly an outreach ministry of Blue River-Kansas City Baptist Association and now an independent nonprofit, “provides crisis stabilization and long term recovery programs for survivors of human trafficking and sexual exploitation,” CEO Jason Alvis said.

He explained that large events like the World Cup typically “increase the opportunity for people to exploit people. We knew we had to do something.”

While some victims may be kidnapped and forced into sexual exploitation or trafficked in non-sexual roles, others may more often be defrauded. They arrive in the area for a promised job that then doesn’t exist, and with limited options or understanding are enslaved or coerced into sexual work.

To meet this ministry need ReHope has partnered with multiple local organizations involved in sex trafficking under the banner of the World Cup Aftercare Resources and Services Council (WARS).

WARS hopes to ensure the tournament doesn’t negatively impact vulnerable people, while offering support and resources during and after the games. Through these organizations, general and specific care and needs will be met for exploited people.

Alvis said ReHope has created its own short-term residency facility for the World Cup in an undisclosed area to help trauma survivors in crisis transition.

“We have increased our crisis stabilization group count from four currently to 20,” Alvis said. That means ReHope has safe, private rooms to offer support for up to 20 individuals at a time as they transition from trauma.

“Our biggest goal is to help as many survivors of trafficking and sexual exploitation as we can, and we’re meeting that need by increasing our capability.”

Alvis said ReHope needs volunteers during the World Cup games for security, transportation, food preparation, counseling, and other ministry needs.

For more information about ReHope’s World Cup ministries, to register as a volunteer, or to donate, visit the webpage AGoalWorthDefending.com. (Background checks may be required for volunteers.)

Alvis said volunteers will be contacted after registering to get training for their specific ministry areas.

“There’s a way for church groups, there’s a way for individuals, anybody who wants to volunteer can find a space,” Alvis said.

And, he said, “everybody can pray.”

He said prayer should be not only that those who are exploited be rescued, but also that those who exploit others will be thwarted in their efforts.