Celebration of Life service announced for MBCH’s Juston Gates

BRIDGETON, Mo. (April 28, 2026) — The Gates family has announced the Celebration of Life Service for Missouri Baptist Children’s Home President Dr. Juston Gates. The service will be held to honor his life, legacy, and ministry.

Gates passed away following a hunting accident in Oklahoma, April 16. (Read more here.)

Details for the Celebration of Life service are as follows:

Saturday, May 2nd at 10:00 a.m.

Nashville Roadhouse Theater

3069 Shepherd of the Hills Expy

Branson, MO 65616

In lieu of flowers, the family and MBCH request that memorial contributions be directed to the Missouri Baptist Foundation in care of the Juston Gates Fund. This fund has been established to benefit the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, and educational scholarships.

Memorial contributions may be sent to:

Missouri Baptist Foundation

c/o Juston Gates Fund

PO Box 1113

Jefferson City, MO 65102