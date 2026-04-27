Annual Generosity Report highlights Missouri Baptist investment in missions

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Baptists gave nearly $22.9 million to mission causes last year, according to the 2025 Missouri Baptist Generosity Report, which is being mailed this month to more than 1,700 MBC-affiliated churches across the state.

The report highlights many ways Missouri Baptists invest in missions across the state and around the world. It reviews giving through the Cooperative Program (CP), Rheubin L. South Missouri Missions Offering (MMO), Lottie Moon Offering for International Missions, Annie Armstrong Offering for North American Missions, and Global Hunger Relief.

The Generosity Report is about more than statistics, though. It’s about real people and their stories, real ministries making a difference for God’s kingdom. The report also includes charts and infographics to illustrate the scope of Missouri Baptists’ generosity.

Cooperative Program tops $15 million

For only the third time since 2009, Missouri Baptists gave more than $15 million through the Cooperative Program, the unified plan Southern Baptists have used for 100 years to advance the gospel. Total CP receipts reached $15,471,399 — exceeding the $15 million goal and surpassing 2024 giving by nearly $200,000.

For every $100 given through CP, $37.60 supports Southern Baptist Convention causes, including the International Mission Board, North American Mission Board, and six SBC seminaries. Another $34.63 supports Missouri Baptist causes ranging from church planting and disaster relief to collegiate ministries and evangelism. The remaining funds support Missouri Baptist entities ($21.77) and shared SBC/MBC ministries ($6).

Missouri Missions Offering reaches third-highest level

The Rheubin L. South Missouri Missions Offering raised $952,530 in 2025 — the third-highest total since the offering was established in 1985 and the fifth consecutive year MMO giving exceeded $800,000. The 2025 total surpassed the goal of $800,000, with 671 MBC-affiliated churches participating.

MMO funds from 2025, which are disbursed in 2026, support more than two dozen state ministries and 40-plus evangelistic projects, including church planting, collegiate summer missions, disaster relief readiness, foster care, and the Leader Care Network. Ten percent of MMO gifts are returned to the associations of contributing churches to support regional mission projects — a total of $86,498 in 2025.

MBC Executive Director-Treasurer Wes Fowler expressed gratitude for Missouri Baptists’ generosity. “The Missouri Missions Offering strengthens the gospel impact of more than two dozen ministries and 40-plus evangelistic projects across our state,” he said. “Because Missouri Baptists gave so generously in 2025, more marginalized children will find loving Christian homes, more volunteers will be mobilized to serve as the hands and feet of Jesus, and more lost people will hear the gospel.”

Special offerings also strong

Missouri Baptists also exceeded goals for all three national offerings. The Lottie Moon Offering raised $4,017,084 to support 3,577 IMB missionaries in 155 countries. The Annie Armstrong Offering brought in $2,282,910 for North American church planting and missions. Global Hunger Relief receipts totaled $170,263 — up $24,583 from the prior year.

Combined with CP giving, Missouri Baptists’ total 2025 investment in SBC ministries reached $12,130,182.

Ministry impact across Missouri and beyond

The report details how CP and MMO gifts, along with designated contributions, supported a wide range of Missouri Baptist ministries in 2025. The Prayer & Evangelism Group served more than 2,000 students through Super Summer camps and evangelism conferences, resulting in nearly 100 decisions for Christ and 35 calls to ministry.

Send Missouri helped 80 churches engage in church-planting ministries. The Church Renewal Group assisted 34 churches in intentional renewal processes, while 52 ministry leaders received counseling through the Leader Care Network. Collegiate ministries reached students on 30 campuses statewide. Disaster Relief volunteers logged 33,437 hours, completed 889 cleanup jobs, and served 40,630 meals.

Missouri Baptist entities—the Children’s Home, Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries, the Missouri Baptist Foundation, and three universities — received a combined $3,424,936 through CP and MMO.

“I am truly grateful for Missouri Baptists and your cooperative heart for the lost,” Fowler wrote in the report. “May the Lord continue to find us faithful in our stewardship of the resources he has entrusted to us for the advancement of His kingdom.”

The full 2025 Missouri Baptist Generosity Report is available at mobaptist.org. Churches desiring additional print copies may contact the MBC at cdowell@mobaptist.org or 573.636.0400, ext. 303.