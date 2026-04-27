2026 Committee on Nominations Report released

NASHVILLE (BP) — The SBC Committee on Nominations has released its 2026 report in advance of the 2026 SBC Annual Meeting to be held June 9-10. Per SBC bylaws, the report is to be released through Baptist Press no later than 45 days prior to the gathering.

The 2026 committee was chaired by Jeff Moore, pastor of First Baptist Church, in Altus, Oklahoma.

“From our initial meeting and throughout the process, our stated goal was to seek God’s wisdom in every decision,” Moore said. “We also committed to selecting nominees best suited to serve the needs of each board or committee. I am honored to work with the Nominating Committee and grateful to God for their prayers, hard work, and dedication to the Lord. It is our committee’s prayer that each nominee will bring glory to God through faithful service to him in the work of the Southern Baptist Convention.”

Ninety-six new nominees were named in the initial report with a handful of vacancies yet to be filled by the committee. The final report will be printed in the 2026 Annual Meeting Tuesday Bulletin and brought as a slate for convention approval on Tuesday (June 9) morning.

The nominees include 10 women (10 percent) and 86 men (90 percent). The ethnic breakdown of the nominees includes 1 percent Native American 2 percent Asian, 4 percent Black, 6 percent Hispanic and 84 percent White/Anglo, with 2 percent opting not to share their ethnicity.

COMMITTEE ON ORDER OF BUSINESS

Term Expiring 2029:

At Large : David W. Little, First, Abbeville, SC; replacing Cory Hines I , Coggin Avenue, Brownwood, TX

: David W. Little, First, Abbeville, SC; replacing Cory Hines , Coggin Avenue, Brownwood, TX At Large: Richard A. (Rich) Starnes, North Shore, Rocky Mount, MO; replacing Bryant SimsI, First Mt. Moriah, Greenwood, SC

CREDENTIALS COMMITTEE

Term Expiring 2029:

At Large : *David E. Closson, Capitol Hill, Washington, DC; replacing Christopher S. Osborne I , Cross Church, Fort Worth, TX

: *David E. Closson, Capitol Hill, Washington, DC; replacing Christopher S. Osborne , Cross Church, Fort Worth, TX At Large: VacantECN; replacing Kevin W. JamesI, New Creation Bible, Tracy, CA

ETHICS AND RELIGIOUS LIBERTY COMMISSION

Term Expiring 2027:

Ohio: †James D. (JD) Davis, Dublin, Dublin, OH; replacing *Sarah M. YoungR, Dayton Avenue, Xenia, OH

Term Expiring 2028:

Arizona: †Chad Murrell, Vista, Scottsdale, AZ; replacing Anthony J. CoxR, Mercy Hill, Phoenix, AZ

Term Expiring 2029:

Arkansas: Vacant; replacing Ryan JohnsonR, First, Elkins, AR

Term Expiring 2030:

At Large : *Timothy A. Garrison, Second, Springfield, MO; replacing David E. Prince I , Ashland Avenue, Lexington, KY

: *Timothy A. Garrison, Second, Springfield, MO; replacing David E. Prince , Ashland Avenue, Lexington, KY At Large : †Mariano I. Sarabia, First, O’Fallon, IL; replacing Jon C. Nelson R , Soma Community, Jefferson City, MO

: †Mariano I. Sarabia, First, O’Fallon, IL; replacing Jon C. Nelson , Soma Community, Jefferson City, MO Colorado : *Jessica M. Dixon, Storyline, Arvada, CO; filling New Position

: *Jessica M. Dixon, Storyline, Arvada, CO; filling New Position Illinois : Bruce M.B. Kirk, Alpha Missionary, Bolingbrook, IL; replacing D. Scott Foshie I , Chatham, Chatham, IL

: Bruce M.B. Kirk, Alpha Missionary, Bolingbrook, IL; replacing D. Scott Foshie , Chatham, Chatham, IL Michigan : *Andrew J. Spencer, CrossPointe, Monroe, MI; filling New Position

: *Andrew J. Spencer, CrossPointe, Monroe, MI; filling New Position Mississippi: †*Dana R. Parsons, First, Wiggins, MS; replacing Matthew T. MorganR, Grace, Indianola, MS

Eligible to Serve Another Term Expiring 2030:

Kansas-Nebraska : *Sam A. Morris E , The Bridge, Wichita, KS

: *Sam A. Morris , The Bridge, Wichita, KS Kentucky : Jaime F. Masso E , Primera, Mayfield, KY

: Jaime F. Masso , Primera, Mayfield, KY New York : Alvin Whilby, Jr. E , Wake Eden Community, Bronx, KY

: Alvin Whilby, Jr. , Wake Eden Community, Bronx, KY Virginia: *Heather C. SellsE, River Oak, Chesapeake, VA

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Term Expiring 2028:

Mississippi: *Robert Winklepeck, Fairview, Columbus, MS; replacing *Brian A. CloysR, Bayou View, Gulfport, MS

Term Expiring 2029:

Kentucky: *Andy Weeks, Hurstbourne, Louisville, KY; replacing *Marcella M. CrenshawR, Parkway, Bardstown, KY

Term Expiring 2030:

Alabama : Mark Bethea, First, Montgomery, AL; replacing Donald (Neal) Hughes I , Heritage, Montgomery, AL

: Mark Bethea, First, Montgomery, AL; replacing Donald (Neal) Hughes , Heritage, Montgomery, AL Florida : *Melody Lee, First Gray Gables, Callahan, FL; replacing *Archalena B. Coats I , Kingdom Covenant, Miami, FL

: *Melody Lee, First Gray Gables, Callahan, FL; replacing *Archalena B. Coats , Kingdom Covenant, Miami, FL Georgia : *Vacant; replacing*Clyde Anthony (Tony) Chester I , Tabernacle, Cartersville, GA

: *Vacant; replacing*Clyde Anthony (Tony) Chester , Tabernacle, Cartersville, GA Iowa : Pablo A. Miguez, First Family, Ankeny, IA; replacing Roger T. (Todd) Stiles I , First Family, Ankeny, IA

: Pablo A. Miguez, First Family, Ankeny, IA; replacing Roger T. (Todd) Stiles , First Family, Ankeny, IA North Carolina: Christopher J. (Chris) Griggs, First Welcome, Lexington, NC; replacing Christopher N. (Chris) DickersonI, Arran Lake, Fayetteville, NC

Eligible to Serve Another Term Expiring 2030:

Alabama : *David H. Spencer E , Circlewood, Tuscaloosa, AL

: *David H. Spencer , Circlewood, Tuscaloosa, AL Alaska : Don E. Shannon E , Sunset Hills, Anchorage, AK

: Don E. Shannon , Sunset Hills, Anchorage, AK Arkansas : Mollie Duddleston E , Cross, Rogers, AR

: Mollie Duddleston , Cross, Rogers, AR Arkansas : *Donald J. (Donny) Wells, Sr. E , Second, Conway, AR

: *Donald J. (Donny) Wells, Sr. , Second, Conway, AR California : Anthony L. (Tony) Dockery E , St. Stephen, La Puente, CA

: Anthony L. (Tony) Dockery , St. Stephen, La Puente, CA Georgia : Landon G. Dowden E , Hebron, Dacula, GA

: Landon G. Dowden , Hebron, Dacula, GA Kentucky : Hank Garner E , Lone Oak First, Paducah, KY

: Hank Garner , Lone Oak First, Paducah, KY Louisiana : John S. (Jack) Hunter E , First, New Orleans, LA

: John S. (Jack) Hunter , First, New Orleans, LA Mississippi : Lloyd Sweatt E , Meadowood, Amory, MS

: Lloyd Sweatt , Meadowood, Amory, MS Montana : Caleb T. Groteluschen E , Capstone, Helena, MT

: Caleb T. Groteluschen , Capstone, Helena, MT South Carolina : *Sarah H. Rogers E , Christ Fellowship, Greenville, SC

: *Sarah H. Rogers , Christ Fellowship, Greenville, SC Tennessee : Corey Cain E , First, Seymour, TN

: Corey Cain , First, Seymour, TN Texas : Byron V. McWilliams E , First, Odessa, TX

: Byron V. McWilliams , First, Odessa, TX Texas : *Tampa J. (Tam) Nannen E , Central, Jacksonville, TX

: *Tampa J. (Tam) Nannen , Central, Jacksonville, TX Utah-Idaho : Michael E. (Mike) Pless E , Canyons Church, Cottonwood Heights, UT

: Michael E. (Mike) Pless , Canyons Church, Cottonwood Heights, UT Virginia: Drew LandryE, Spotswood, Fredericksburg, VA

GATEWAY SEMINARY

Term Expiring 2028:

At Large: Zachary R. (Zack) Dunckley, The Mission, Issaquah, WA; replacing Robert L. (Rob) PengraR, Hope, Portland, OR

Term Expiring 2031:

At Large : Dustin J. Saunders, Del Cerro, La Mesa, CA; replacing *Wilfred Selvaraj I , First, San Francisco, CA

: Dustin J. Saunders, Del Cerro, La Mesa, CA; replacing *Wilfred Selvaraj , First, San Francisco, CA At Large : *Justin Tidwell, Fellowship, Beaumont, CA; replacing Philip W. Kell I , Woodward Park, Fresno, CA

: *Justin Tidwell, Fellowship, Beaumont, CA; replacing Philip W. Kell , Woodward Park, Fresno, CA At Large : Vacant; replacing Pedro Moises Gomez R , First, Irving, TX

: Vacant; replacing Pedro Moises Gomez , First, Irving, TX Indiana : *Mackenzie (Mac) Zambrano, Hope Community, Brownsburg, IN; replacing Steven N. Davidson I , First, Sellersburg, IN

: *Mackenzie (Mac) Zambrano, Hope Community, Brownsburg, IN; replacing Steven N. Davidson , First, Sellersburg, IN New Mexico : Stephen P. Baum, First West, Albuquerque, NM; replacing Stephen C.M. Long I , Tender Mercy, Bosque Farms, NM

: Stephen P. Baum, First West, Albuquerque, NM; replacing Stephen C.M. Long , Tender Mercy, Bosque Farms, NM Tennessee: John M. Enoch, Covenant, Collierville, TN; replacing Michael DayI, Faith, Bartlett, TN

Eligible to Serve Another Term Expiring 2031:

Maryland-Delaware-DC : Justin L. Woods E , South Shore, Crownsville, VA

: Justin L. Woods , South Shore, Crownsville, VA Missouri: Brandon L. BoatnerE, Remix Church (Dorsett Village), Maryland Heights, MD

GUIDESTONE FINANCIAL RESOURCES

Term Expiring 2030:

Arkansas : *Jim C. Petty, First, Van Buren, AR; replacing *David M. Rainwater I , Immanuel, Little Rock, AR

: *Jim C. Petty, First, Van Buren, AR; replacing *David M. Rainwater , Immanuel, Little Rock, AR Georgia : *Richard L. Davis, Providence, Tallapoosa, GA; replacing *Deana Hames I , First, Woodstock, GA

: *Richard L. Davis, Providence, Tallapoosa, GA; replacing *Deana Hames , First, Woodstock, GA Michigan : Christopher M. (Chris) Cox, Lakepointe, Shelby Township, MI; filling New Position

: Christopher M. (Chris) Cox, Lakepointe, Shelby Township, MI; filling New Position Missouri : Wesley C. Vance, Crossway, Springfield, MO; replacing Timothy R. (Tim) Huddleston I , Second, Springfield, MO

: Wesley C. Vance, Crossway, Springfield, MO; replacing Timothy R. (Tim) Huddleston , Second, Springfield, MO Pennsylvania-South Jersey : *Albert M. (Bert) Bruce, Jr., Keystone, Montgomeryville, PA; filling New Position

: *Albert M. (Bert) Bruce, Jr., Keystone, Montgomeryville, PA; filling New Position South Carolina : *April Collins, Millbrook, Aiken, SC; replacing *Gary L. Stooksbury I , Millbrook, Aiken, SC

: *April Collins, Millbrook, Aiken, SC; replacing *Gary L. Stooksbury , Millbrook, Aiken, SC Tennessee : *Kimberly W. (Kim) Young, Gallaher Memorial, Knoxville, TN; replacing *Christopher L. Kelly I , Third, Murfreesboro, TN

: *Kimberly W. (Kim) Young, Gallaher Memorial, Knoxville, TN; replacing *Christopher L. Kelly , Third, Murfreesboro, TN Virginia: Joseph R. (Joe) Mayes, Mount Pleasant, Colonial Heights, VA; filling New Position

Eligible to Serve Another Term Expiring 2030:

Alabama : *James E. (Eric) Morgan E , First, Prattville, MO

: *James E. (Eric) Morgan , First, Prattville, MO New York: *Danielle A. Kavanagh-SmithE, Wake-Eden Community, Bronx, NY

Not to be Replaced:

Nevada : Damian Cirincione I , Shadow Hills, Las Vegas, NV

: Damian Cirincione , Shadow Hills, Las Vegas, NV Oklahoma: *James R. (Jim) ScrivnerI, First, Ada, OK

INTERNATIONAL MISSION BOARD

Term Expiring 2027:

Louisiana: Timothy E. Williams, Williams Boulevard, Kenner, LA; replacing Michael R. (Mike) BenefieldR, Temple, Ruston, LA

Term Expiring 2028:

Kentucky: *Cathy B. Stafford, Buck Run, Frankfort, KY; replacing Nicholas R. (Nick) ClarkR, Oak Grove, Cadiz, KY

Term Expiring 2029:

Dakotas : Josh Bonner, Calvary, Rapid City, SD; replacing *Bruce L. Roach R , Cross Roads, Minot, ND

: Josh Bonner, Calvary, Rapid City, SD; replacing *Bruce L. Roach , Cross Roads, Minot, ND Florida: *David L. Rau, Wakulla Springs, Crawfordville, FL; replacing *Pam ButlerR, Olive, Pensacola, FL

Term Expiring 2030:

Florida : Ryan V. Mason, First, Hilliard, FL; replacing Alan M. Brumback I , First, Naples, FL

: Ryan V. Mason, First, Hilliard, FL; replacing Alan M. Brumback , First, Naples, FL Georgia : Mary H. Cox, North Metro, Braselton, GA; replacing *Joyce A. Chambers I , Grace, Monroe, GA

: Mary H. Cox, North Metro, Braselton, GA; replacing *Joyce A. Chambers , Grace, Monroe, GA Mississippi : *Daniel P. Edney, First, Vicksburg, MS; replacing *Justin R. Lohmeier DS , Hillcrest, New Albany, MS

: *Daniel P. Edney, First, Vicksburg, MS; replacing *Justin R. Lohmeier , Hillcrest, New Albany, MS New Mexico : Kyle D. Stevens, Christ, Albuquerque, NM; replacing John E. Hinze I , First, Artesia, NM

: Kyle D. Stevens, Christ, Albuquerque, NM; replacing John E. Hinze , First, Artesia, NM Oklahoma : *Ray Foreman, South Tulsa, Tulsa, OK; replacing Chris B. Wall I , First, Owasso, OK

: *Ray Foreman, South Tulsa, Tulsa, OK; replacing Chris B. Wall , First, Owasso, OK South Carolina : Dennis J. (DJ) Horton, Church at The Mill, Moore, SC; replacing R. Marshall Blalock I , First, Charleston, SC

: Dennis J. (DJ) Horton, Church at The Mill, Moore, SC; replacing R. Marshall Blalock , First, Charleston, SC Tennessee : Benjamin T. (Ben) Shoun, Arrowhead, Morristown, TN; filling New Position

: Benjamin T. (Ben) Shoun, Arrowhead, Morristown, TN; filling New Position Texas : Jonathan B Coleman, Harvey, Stephenville, TX; replacing William T. (Tommy) Turner I , First, Paris, TX

: Jonathan B Coleman, Harvey, Stephenville, TX; replacing William T. (Tommy) Turner , First, Paris, TX Texas: Jesse M Payne, West Conroe, Conroe, TX; replacing John B. McCulloughI, Trinity, Bonham, TX

Eligible to Serve Another Term Expiring 2030:

Alabama : Tracie M. Griggs E , Southside, Southside, AL

: Tracie M. Griggs , Southside, Southside, AL Georgia : *Kristen Nichols E , Mercy Hill, Marietta, GA

: *Kristen Nichols , Mercy Hill, Marietta, GA Hawaii : Carlos I. Higa E , Hamama Community, Kaneohe, HI

: Carlos I. Higa , Hamama Community, Kaneohe, HI Nevada : Thomas R. McCormick, Jr. E , Hope, Las Vegas, NV

: Thomas R. McCormick, Jr. , Hope, Las Vegas, NV New England : *Allison Karr Blessen E , City on a Hill, Brookline, MA

: *Allison Karr Blessen , City on a Hill, Brookline, MA North Carolina : Donald M. Cline E , Mt. Anderson, Maiden, NC

: Donald M. Cline , Mt. Anderson, Maiden, NC Ohio : *Marci C. Hare E , First, Heath, OH

: *Marci C. Hare , First, Heath, OH Tennessee : *Timothy S. Sheehy E , Cornerstone, Germantown, TN

: *Timothy S. Sheehy , Cornerstone, Germantown, TN Texas : Gregory H. Pickering E , Brazos Pointe, Lake Jackson, TX

: Gregory H. Pickering , Brazos Pointe, Lake Jackson, TX Texas : *Mary Jane Schwarz E , First, McAllen, TX

: *Mary Jane Schwarz , First, McAllen, TX Utah-Idaho : *David A. Edmunds E , Hope, Salt Lake City, UT

: *David A. Edmunds , Hope, Salt Lake City, UT Wyoming: Rondie H. TaylorE, Boyd Avenue, Casper, WY

LIFEWAY CHRISTIAN RESOURCES

Term Expiring 2030:

Alabama : William D. (Bill) Johnston, Dawson Memorial, Homewood, AL; replacing Benjamin D. Posey I , First, Leroy, AL

: William D. (Bill) Johnston, Dawson Memorial, Homewood, AL; replacing Benjamin D. Posey , First, Leroy, AL Florida : Pedro J. Linares, LifePointe, Eustis, FL; replacing Curtis D. Clark I , Thomasville Road, Tallahassee, FL

: Pedro J. Linares, LifePointe, Eustis, FL; replacing Curtis D. Clark , Thomasville Road, Tallahassee, FL Louisiana : Kathy S. Kirk, First, Farmerville, LA; replacing *Seane’ S. Rice DS , Connect, New Orleans, LA

: Kathy S. Kirk, First, Farmerville, LA; replacing *Seane’ S. Rice , Connect, New Orleans, LA Mississippi : *Frank D. Carlisle, First, Madison, MS; replacing Derrick Burt I , First, Natchez, MS

: *Frank D. Carlisle, First, Madison, MS; replacing Derrick Burt , First, Natchez, MS Ohio : *Ginger F. Gilhooly, Centerville Christian Fellowship, Centerville, OH; replacing Chad Keck I , First Kettering, Dayton, OH

: *Ginger F. Gilhooly, Centerville Christian Fellowship, Centerville, OH; replacing Chad Keck , First Kettering, Dayton, OH Pennsylvania-South Jersey : Phillip J. Huggins, First, Rochester, PA; replacing *Madeline Harris I , Ezekiel, Philadelphia, PA

: Phillip J. Huggins, First, Rochester, PA; replacing *Madeline Harris , Ezekiel, Philadelphia, PA South Carolina : James A. (Andy) Roberson, South Main, Greenwood, SC; replacing *Cynthia M. Cook I , South Main Street, Greenwood, SC

: James A. (Andy) Roberson, South Main, Greenwood, SC; replacing *Cynthia M. Cook , South Main Street, Greenwood, SC Texas : Alan J. Arthur, First, San Saba, TX; replacing Ryan J. Gilbert DS , Lamar, Arlington, TX

: Alan J. Arthur, First, San Saba, TX; replacing Ryan J. Gilbert , Lamar, Arlington, TX Texas: *Carla L. Lasater, First, Bowie, TX; replacing Jacob M. FitzgeraldI, Denman Avenue, Lufkin, TX

Eligible to Serve Another Term Expiring 2030:

Florida : Scott E. Yirka E , Hibernia, Fleming Island, FL

: Scott E. Yirka , Hibernia, Fleming Island, FL New Mexico : *Randy M. Egan E , First, Santa Fe, NM

: *Randy M. Egan , First, Santa Fe, NM Oklahoma : *Lana E. Gragert E , First, Choctaw, OK

: *Lana E. Gragert , First, Choctaw, OK Tennessee : *Beth Greene E , First, Knoxville, TN

: *Beth Greene , First, Knoxville, TN Texas : Matt E. Surber E , Mission City, San Antonio, TX

: Matt E. Surber , Mission City, San Antonio, TX Texas: Wes T. TerryE, Broadview, Abilene, TX

MIDWESTERN BAPTIST THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY

Term Expiring 2027:

Local: †*William C. (Will) Wilson, Jr., Goldsby, Goldsby, OK; replacing Collin G. CoffeeR, Calvary, Inola, OK

Term Expiring 2031:

Local : *Jeremy J. Lloyd, Fellowship, Wildwood, MO; replacing Chad McDonald I , Lenexa, Lenexa, KS

: *Jeremy J. Lloyd, Fellowship, Wildwood, MO; replacing Chad McDonald , Lenexa, Lenexa, KS Missouri : †Eddie Bumpers, Crossway, Springfield, MO; replacing M. Lane Harrison R , LifePoint, Ozark, MO

: †Eddie Bumpers, Crossway, Springfield, MO; replacing M. Lane Harrison , LifePoint, Ozark, MO New England : *Patrick Liu, Antioch, Cambridge, MA; replacing Emmanuel P. Fontaine I , Grace and Faith, Saugus, MA

: *Patrick Liu, Antioch, Cambridge, MA; replacing Emmanuel P. Fontaine , Grace and Faith, Saugus, MA Tennessee: Thomas W. (Tom) Agnew, Emmanuel, Lavergne, TN; replacing *Sarah E. (Elicia) WalkerDS, First, Sparta, TN

Eligible to Serve Another Term Expiring 2031:

Florida : Mark E. Penick E , First, Brandon, FL

: Mark E. Penick , First, Brandon, FL Local: LeRon G. WestE, Gilcrease Hills, Tulsa, OK

NEW ORLEANS BAPTIST THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY

Term Expiring 2027:

New Mexico: *Ryan K. Coffey, First, Bloomfield, NM; replacing Michael KirbyR, Central, Clovis, NM

Term Expiring 2031:

Local : *David A. Barrington, Lakeshore, New Orleans, LA; replacing Shannon Brown DS , Franklin Avenue, New Orleans, LA

: *David A. Barrington, Lakeshore, New Orleans, LA; replacing Shannon Brown , Franklin Avenue, New Orleans, LA Local : *John C. (Chris) Thurman, Easthaven, Brookhaven, MS; replacing Gary B. Shows I , Temple, Hattiesburg, MS

: *John C. (Chris) Thurman, Easthaven, Brookhaven, MS; replacing Gary B. Shows , Temple, Hattiesburg, MS Michigan : Ray A. Ruffin, Jr., New Found Hope Community, Redford, Michigan; filling New Position

: Ray A. Ruffin, Jr., New Found Hope Community, Redford, Michigan; filling New Position Missouri : Jonathon D. Woodyard, First, Bolivar, MO; replacing *Marvin A. Daniels DS , Mosaic, Kansas City, MO

: Jonathon D. Woodyard, First, Bolivar, MO; replacing *Marvin A. Daniels , Mosaic, Kansas City, MO New York : *Hendel J. Gonzalez, Somerset Hills, Basking Ridge, NJ; replacing *Kristen C. Phelps R , New City, New York, NY

: *Hendel J. Gonzalez, Somerset Hills, Basking Ridge, NJ; replacing *Kristen C. Phelps , New City, New York, NY North Carolina : Jordon R. Willard, First, Weddington, NC; replacing *Kevin R. Chaney I , Hickory Grove, Charlotte, NC

: Jordon R. Willard, First, Weddington, NC; replacing *Kevin R. Chaney , Hickory Grove, Charlotte, NC Pennsylvania-South Jersey : William S. (Will) Land, Harvest, Kittanning, PA; filling New Position

: William S. (Will) Land, Harvest, Kittanning, PA; filling New Position West Virginia: Timothy D. (Tim) Turner, Good Shepherd, Scott Depot, WV; replacing Allan D. ThompsonR, Immanuel, Princeton, WV

Eligible to Serve Another Term Expiring 2031:

Kentucky : Brian C. Hinton E , Highview, Louisville, KY

: Brian C. Hinton , Highview, Louisville, KY Local: *Joshua L. (Josh) ProffittE, First, Lafayette, LA

NORTH AMERICAN MISSION BOARD

Term Expiring 2027:

Indiana: *Brandon Todd, Georgetown Southern, Georgetown, IN; replacing Isaiah TurnerR, First, Henryville, IN

Term Expiring 2030:

Florida : James R. Bridwell, Pioneer, Crawfordville, FL; replacing Brian E. Nall I , Olive, Pensacola, FL

: James R. Bridwell, Pioneer, Crawfordville, FL; replacing Brian E. Nall , Olive, Pensacola, FL Louisiana : *Wiley R. (Randy) Smith, First, Denham Springs, LA; replacing Gevan L. Spinney I , First, Haughton, LA

: *Wiley R. (Randy) Smith, First, Denham Springs, LA; replacing Gevan L. Spinney , First, Haughton, LA Mississippi : *Patricia C. (Patti) Gandy, First, Madison, MS; replacing Tommy Mitchell I , Agricola, Lucedale, MS

: *Patricia C. (Patti) Gandy, First, Madison, MS; replacing Tommy Mitchell , Agricola, Lucedale, MS Mississippi : *Jason Paulk, Longview Point, Hernando, MS; replacing Bill H. Wright I , Trinity, Vicksburg, MS

: *Jason Paulk, Longview Point, Hernando, MS; replacing Bill H. Wright , Trinity, Vicksburg, MS Tennessee : John S Allen, Emmanuel, Collierville, TN; filling New Position

: John S Allen, Emmanuel, Collierville, TN; filling New Position Texas : Josh Fields, First, Iowa Park, TX; replacing *Amy N. Thompson DS , Redeemer, Lubbock, TX

: Josh Fields, First, Iowa Park, TX; replacing *Amy N. Thompson , Redeemer, Lubbock, TX Texas: *Michelle L. Reynolds, First, Houston, TX; replacing Bill L. CoffeyI, Pinecrest, Silsbee, TX

Eligible to Serve Another Term Expiring 2030:

Alabama : John C. Jenkins E , Northport, Northport, AL

: John C. Jenkins , Northport, Northport, AL Florida : Joshua L. (Josh) Reavis E , North Jacksonville, Jacksonville, FL

: Joshua L. (Josh) Reavis , North Jacksonville, Jacksonville, FL New England : *Heather L. Kirk E , Renewal, Boston, MA

: *Heather L. Kirk , Renewal, Boston, MA Northwest : *Daniel B. Kim E , The Well Community, Bellevue, WA

: *Daniel B. Kim , The Well Community, Bellevue, WA Texas : Caleb M. Turner E , Mesquite Friendship, Mesquite, TX

: Caleb M. Turner , Mesquite Friendship, Mesquite, TX Texas: Jeff YoungE, Champion Forest, Houston, TX

Not to be Replaced:

North Carolina: *David E. AmissI, Poplar Spring, Zebulon, NC

SOUTHEASTERN BAPTIST THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY

Term Expiring 2028:

Local: *Shannon L. Underwood, Villa Heights, Roanoke, VA; replacing Kyler J. SmithR, Hickory Grove, Charlotte, NC

Term Expiring 2031:

Local : Ryan S. Goodroe, Utica, Seneca, SC; replacing *Timothy C. Dale I , Redeemer, Wilson, NC

: Ryan S. Goodroe, Utica, Seneca, SC; replacing *Timothy C. Dale , Redeemer, Wilson, NC Local : *Lance W. Smith, Forest, Forest, VA; replacing *Carlos F. Goodrich I , Center Grove, Clemmons, NC

: *Lance W. Smith, Forest, Forest, VA; replacing *Carlos F. Goodrich , Center Grove, Clemmons, NC Mississippi: *Vacant; replacing T. Brett GolsonI, Leaf River, Collins, MS

Eligible to Serve Another Term Expiring 2031:

Indiana : Alan D. Scott E , Oakhill, Evansville, IN

: Alan D. Scott , Oakhill, Evansville, IN Missouri: Michael T. ByrdE, Faith Community Bible, St. Louis, MO

SOUTHERN BAPTIST THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY

Term Expiring 2029:

Virginia: †Matt Smethurst, River City, Richmond, VA; replacing Robert W. PochekR, First, Charlottesville, VA

Term Expiring 2031:

California : Jeff J. Mooney, Redeemer, Riverside, CA; replacing *Danny R. Hernandez R , ECHO, Chino, CA

: Jeff J. Mooney, Redeemer, Riverside, CA; replacing *Danny R. Hernandez , ECHO, Chino, CA Georgia : Austin H. (Hunter) Roe, First, Bremen, GA; replacing Timothy A. (Tim) McCoy I , Ingleside, Macon, GA

: Austin H. (Hunter) Roe, First, Bremen, GA; replacing Timothy A. (Tim) McCoy , Ingleside, Macon, GA Local : *Mark E. Pulliam, Clifton, Louisville, KY; replacing *Jeremiah W. (Jeremy) Rhoden I , Clifton, Louisville, KY

: *Mark E. Pulliam, Clifton, Louisville, KY; replacing *Jeremiah W. (Jeremy) Rhoden , Clifton, Louisville, KY Mississippi : *Jason C. Simon, First, Oxford, MS; replacing *William D. (Bill) Sones I , First, Brookhaven, MS

: *Jason C. Simon, First, Oxford, MS; replacing *William D. (Bill) Sones , First, Brookhaven, MS North Carolina : Dave Russell, Oakhurst, Charlotte, NC; replacing *David P. Bruce I , Lake Hills, Candler, NC

: Dave Russell, Oakhurst, Charlotte, NC; replacing *David P. Bruce , Lake Hills, Candler, NC Oklahoma : Nick J. Johnson, First, Lindsay, OK; replacing Joe D. Ligon I , First, Marlow, OK

: Nick J. Johnson, First, Lindsay, OK; replacing Joe D. Ligon , First, Marlow, OK South Carolina : Wesley D. Church, First, Columbia, SC; replacing Joshua W. Powell I , Taylors, Taylors, SC

: Wesley D. Church, First, Columbia, SC; replacing Joshua W. Powell , Taylors, Taylors, SC Texas : *Jacob J. Speight, Parkway, Victoria, TX; replacing *A. Keith Daniels I , MacArthur Boulevard, Irving, TX

: *Jacob J. Speight, Parkway, Victoria, TX; replacing *A. Keith Daniels , MacArthur Boulevard, Irving, TX Virginia: †*Randolph D. Alles, Franconia, Alexandria, VA; replacing Will H. LangfordR, Great Bridge, Chesapeake, VA

Eligible to Serve Another Term Expiring 2031:

Alabama : Benjamin S. Stubblefield E , Spring Hill, Mobile, AL

: Benjamin S. Stubblefield , Spring Hill, Mobile, AL Illinois : Scott Nichols E , Crossroads, Carol Stream, IL

: Scott Nichols , Crossroads, Carol Stream, IL Local: *John C. PiwetzE, Crossroads, Elizabethtown, KY

SOUTHWESTERN BAPTIST THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY

Term Expiring 2031:

Alabama : Darryl L. Craft, Whitesburg, Huntsville, AL; replacing Jeff Meyers D , First, Opelika, AL

: Darryl L. Craft, Whitesburg, Huntsville, AL; replacing Jeff Meyers , First, Opelika, AL Arkansas : David H. Mason, Walnut Valley, Hot Springs, AR; replacing Richard B. (Brad) Lewter DS , Grand Avenue, Fort Smith, AR

: David H. Mason, Walnut Valley, Hot Springs, AR; replacing Richard B. (Brad) Lewter , Grand Avenue, Fort Smith, AR Michigan : Jay A. Anderson, CrossPointe, Monroe, MI; filling New Position

: Jay A. Anderson, CrossPointe, Monroe, MI; filling New Position New Mexico : Reed J. Redus, First, Santa Fe, NM; replacing Jonathan D. Richard I , First, Estancia, NV

: Reed J. Redus, First, Santa Fe, NM; replacing Jonathan D. Richard , First, Estancia, NV Pennsylvania/South Jersey : *Mantel MMGI Featherson, Keystone, Montgomeryville, PA; filling New Position

: *Mantel MMGI Featherson, Keystone, Montgomeryville, PA; filling New Position Virginia: Bryan E. Smith, First, Roanoke, VA; replacing Matthew A. KirklandI, Crosslink Community, Harrisonburg, NM

Eligible to Serve Another Term Expiring 2031:

At Large : *Angela Duncan E , Mambrino, Granbury, TX

: *Angela Duncan , Mambrino, Granbury, TX Kentucky: *James W. TaylorE, Parkway, Lexington, KY

Not to be Replaced:

Nevada: Mike BusseyI, Walk, Las Vegas, NV

Symbol Descriptions:

D – Deceased

DS – Declined to Serve

E – Eligible to Serve Another Term

ECN – Executive Committee Nominee

I – Ineligible to Serve Another Term

R – Resigned

* – Non-Church/Denominational Vocation

† – Interim Trustee