2026 Committee on Nominations Report released

NASHVILLE (BP) — The SBC Committee on Nominations has released its 2026 report in advance of the 2026 SBC Annual Meeting to be held June 9-10. Per SBC bylaws, the report is to be released through Baptist Press no later than 45 days prior to the gathering.
The 2026 committee was chaired by Jeff Moore, pastor of First Baptist Church, in Altus, Oklahoma.
“From our initial meeting and throughout the process, our stated goal was to seek God’s wisdom in every decision,” Moore said. “We also committed to selecting nominees best suited to serve the needs of each board or committee. I am honored to work with the Nominating Committee and grateful to God for their prayers, hard work, and dedication to the Lord. It is our committee’s prayer that each nominee will bring glory to God through faithful service to him in the work of the Southern Baptist Convention.”
Ninety-six new nominees were named in the initial report with a handful of vacancies yet to be filled by the committee. The final report will be printed in the 2026 Annual Meeting Tuesday Bulletin and brought as a slate for convention approval on Tuesday (June 9) morning.
The nominees include 10 women (10 percent) and 86 men (90 percent). The ethnic breakdown of the nominees includes 1 percent Native American 2 percent Asian, 4 percent Black, 6 percent Hispanic and 84 percent White/Anglo, with 2 percent opting not to share their ethnicity.
COMMITTEE ON ORDER OF BUSINESS
Term Expiring 2029:
- At Large: David W. Little, First, Abbeville, SC; replacing Cory HinesI, Coggin Avenue, Brownwood, TX
- At Large: Richard A. (Rich) Starnes, North Shore, Rocky Mount, MO; replacing Bryant SimsI, First Mt. Moriah, Greenwood, SC
CREDENTIALS COMMITTEE
Term Expiring 2029:
- At Large: *David E. Closson, Capitol Hill, Washington, DC; replacing Christopher S. OsborneI, Cross Church, Fort Worth, TX
- At Large: VacantECN; replacing Kevin W. JamesI, New Creation Bible, Tracy, CA
ETHICS AND RELIGIOUS LIBERTY COMMISSION
Term Expiring 2027:
- Ohio: †James D. (JD) Davis, Dublin, Dublin, OH; replacing *Sarah M. YoungR, Dayton Avenue, Xenia, OH
Term Expiring 2028:
- Arizona: †Chad Murrell, Vista, Scottsdale, AZ; replacing Anthony J. CoxR, Mercy Hill, Phoenix, AZ
Term Expiring 2029:
- Arkansas: Vacant; replacing Ryan JohnsonR, First, Elkins, AR
Term Expiring 2030:
- At Large: *Timothy A. Garrison, Second, Springfield, MO; replacing David E. PrinceI, Ashland Avenue, Lexington, KY
- At Large: †Mariano I. Sarabia, First, O’Fallon, IL; replacing Jon C. NelsonR, Soma Community, Jefferson City, MO
- Colorado: *Jessica M. Dixon, Storyline, Arvada, CO; filling New Position
- Illinois: Bruce M.B. Kirk, Alpha Missionary, Bolingbrook, IL; replacing D. Scott FoshieI, Chatham, Chatham, IL
- Michigan: *Andrew J. Spencer, CrossPointe, Monroe, MI; filling New Position
- Mississippi: †*Dana R. Parsons, First, Wiggins, MS; replacing Matthew T. MorganR, Grace, Indianola, MS
Eligible to Serve Another Term Expiring 2030:
- Kansas-Nebraska: *Sam A. MorrisE, The Bridge, Wichita, KS
- Kentucky: Jaime F. MassoE, Primera, Mayfield, KY
- New York: Alvin Whilby, Jr.E, Wake Eden Community, Bronx, KY
- Virginia: *Heather C. SellsE, River Oak, Chesapeake, VA
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE
Term Expiring 2028:
- Mississippi: *Robert Winklepeck, Fairview, Columbus, MS; replacing *Brian A. CloysR, Bayou View, Gulfport, MS
Term Expiring 2029:
- Kentucky: *Andy Weeks, Hurstbourne, Louisville, KY; replacing *Marcella M. CrenshawR, Parkway, Bardstown, KY
Term Expiring 2030:
- Alabama: Mark Bethea, First, Montgomery, AL; replacing Donald (Neal) HughesI, Heritage, Montgomery, AL
- Florida: *Melody Lee, First Gray Gables, Callahan, FL; replacing *Archalena B. CoatsI, Kingdom Covenant, Miami, FL
- Georgia: *Vacant; replacing*Clyde Anthony (Tony) ChesterI, Tabernacle, Cartersville, GA
- Iowa: Pablo A. Miguez, First Family, Ankeny, IA; replacing Roger T. (Todd) StilesI, First Family, Ankeny, IA
- North Carolina: Christopher J. (Chris) Griggs, First Welcome, Lexington, NC; replacing Christopher N. (Chris) DickersonI, Arran Lake, Fayetteville, NC
Eligible to Serve Another Term Expiring 2030:
- Alabama: *David H. SpencerE, Circlewood, Tuscaloosa, AL
- Alaska: Don E. ShannonE, Sunset Hills, Anchorage, AK
- Arkansas: Mollie DuddlestonE, Cross, Rogers, AR
- Arkansas: *Donald J. (Donny) Wells, Sr.E, Second, Conway, AR
- California: Anthony L. (Tony) DockeryE, St. Stephen, La Puente, CA
- Georgia: Landon G. DowdenE, Hebron, Dacula, GA
- Kentucky: Hank GarnerE, Lone Oak First, Paducah, KY
- Louisiana: John S. (Jack) HunterE, First, New Orleans, LA
- Mississippi: Lloyd SweattE, Meadowood, Amory, MS
- Montana: Caleb T. GroteluschenE, Capstone, Helena, MT
- South Carolina: *Sarah H. RogersE, Christ Fellowship, Greenville, SC
- Tennessee: Corey CainE, First, Seymour, TN
- Texas: Byron V. McWilliamsE, First, Odessa, TX
- Texas: *Tampa J. (Tam) NannenE, Central, Jacksonville, TX
- Utah-Idaho: Michael E. (Mike) PlessE, Canyons Church, Cottonwood Heights, UT
- Virginia: Drew LandryE, Spotswood, Fredericksburg, VA
GATEWAY SEMINARY
Term Expiring 2028:
- At Large: Zachary R. (Zack) Dunckley, The Mission, Issaquah, WA; replacing Robert L. (Rob) PengraR, Hope, Portland, OR
Term Expiring 2031:
- At Large: Dustin J. Saunders, Del Cerro, La Mesa, CA; replacing *Wilfred SelvarajI, First, San Francisco, CA
- At Large: *Justin Tidwell, Fellowship, Beaumont, CA; replacing Philip W. KellI, Woodward Park, Fresno, CA
- At Large: Vacant; replacing Pedro Moises GomezR, First, Irving, TX
- Indiana: *Mackenzie (Mac) Zambrano, Hope Community, Brownsburg, IN; replacing Steven N. DavidsonI, First, Sellersburg, IN
- New Mexico: Stephen P. Baum, First West, Albuquerque, NM; replacing Stephen C.M. LongI, Tender Mercy, Bosque Farms, NM
- Tennessee: John M. Enoch, Covenant, Collierville, TN; replacing Michael DayI, Faith, Bartlett, TN
Eligible to Serve Another Term Expiring 2031:
- Maryland-Delaware-DC: Justin L. WoodsE, South Shore, Crownsville, VA
- Missouri: Brandon L. BoatnerE, Remix Church (Dorsett Village), Maryland Heights, MD
GUIDESTONE FINANCIAL RESOURCES
Term Expiring 2030:
- Arkansas: *Jim C. Petty, First, Van Buren, AR; replacing *David M. RainwaterI, Immanuel, Little Rock, AR
- Georgia: *Richard L. Davis, Providence, Tallapoosa, GA; replacing *Deana HamesI, First, Woodstock, GA
- Michigan: Christopher M. (Chris) Cox, Lakepointe, Shelby Township, MI; filling New Position
- Missouri: Wesley C. Vance, Crossway, Springfield, MO; replacing Timothy R. (Tim) HuddlestonI, Second, Springfield, MO
- Pennsylvania-South Jersey: *Albert M. (Bert) Bruce, Jr., Keystone, Montgomeryville, PA; filling New Position
- South Carolina: *April Collins, Millbrook, Aiken, SC; replacing *Gary L. StooksburyI, Millbrook, Aiken, SC
- Tennessee: *Kimberly W. (Kim) Young, Gallaher Memorial, Knoxville, TN; replacing *Christopher L. KellyI, Third, Murfreesboro, TN
- Virginia: Joseph R. (Joe) Mayes, Mount Pleasant, Colonial Heights, VA; filling New Position
Eligible to Serve Another Term Expiring 2030:
- Alabama: *James E. (Eric) MorganE, First, Prattville, MO
- New York: *Danielle A. Kavanagh-SmithE, Wake-Eden Community, Bronx, NY
Not to be Replaced:
- Nevada: Damian CirincioneI, Shadow Hills, Las Vegas, NV
- Oklahoma: *James R. (Jim) ScrivnerI, First, Ada, OK
INTERNATIONAL MISSION BOARD
Term Expiring 2027:
- Louisiana: Timothy E. Williams, Williams Boulevard, Kenner, LA; replacing Michael R. (Mike) BenefieldR, Temple, Ruston, LA
Term Expiring 2028:
- Kentucky: *Cathy B. Stafford, Buck Run, Frankfort, KY; replacing Nicholas R. (Nick) ClarkR, Oak Grove, Cadiz, KY
Term Expiring 2029:
- Dakotas: Josh Bonner, Calvary, Rapid City, SD; replacing *Bruce L. RoachR, Cross Roads, Minot, ND
- Florida: *David L. Rau, Wakulla Springs, Crawfordville, FL; replacing *Pam ButlerR, Olive, Pensacola, FL
Term Expiring 2030:
- Florida: Ryan V. Mason, First, Hilliard, FL; replacing Alan M. BrumbackI, First, Naples, FL
- Georgia: Mary H. Cox, North Metro, Braselton, GA; replacing *Joyce A. ChambersI, Grace, Monroe, GA
- Mississippi: *Daniel P. Edney, First, Vicksburg, MS; replacing *Justin R. LohmeierDS, Hillcrest, New Albany, MS
- New Mexico: Kyle D. Stevens, Christ, Albuquerque, NM; replacing John E. HinzeI, First, Artesia, NM
- Oklahoma: *Ray Foreman, South Tulsa, Tulsa, OK; replacing Chris B. WallI, First, Owasso, OK
- South Carolina: Dennis J. (DJ) Horton, Church at The Mill, Moore, SC; replacing R. Marshall BlalockI, First, Charleston, SC
- Tennessee: Benjamin T. (Ben) Shoun, Arrowhead, Morristown, TN; filling New Position
- Texas: Jonathan B Coleman, Harvey, Stephenville, TX; replacing William T. (Tommy) TurnerI, First, Paris, TX
- Texas: Jesse M Payne, West Conroe, Conroe, TX; replacing John B. McCulloughI, Trinity, Bonham, TX
Eligible to Serve Another Term Expiring 2030:
- Alabama: Tracie M. GriggsE, Southside, Southside, AL
- Georgia: *Kristen NicholsE, Mercy Hill, Marietta, GA
- Hawaii: Carlos I. HigaE, Hamama Community, Kaneohe, HI
- Nevada: Thomas R. McCormick, Jr.E, Hope, Las Vegas, NV
- New England: *Allison Karr BlessenE, City on a Hill, Brookline, MA
- North Carolina: Donald M. ClineE, Mt. Anderson, Maiden, NC
- Ohio: *Marci C. HareE, First, Heath, OH
- Tennessee: *Timothy S. SheehyE, Cornerstone, Germantown, TN
- Texas: Gregory H. PickeringE, Brazos Pointe, Lake Jackson, TX
- Texas: *Mary Jane SchwarzE, First, McAllen, TX
- Utah-Idaho: *David A. EdmundsE, Hope, Salt Lake City, UT
- Wyoming: Rondie H. TaylorE, Boyd Avenue, Casper, WY
LIFEWAY CHRISTIAN RESOURCES
Term Expiring 2030:
- Alabama: William D. (Bill) Johnston, Dawson Memorial, Homewood, AL; replacing Benjamin D. PoseyI, First, Leroy, AL
- Florida: Pedro J. Linares, LifePointe, Eustis, FL; replacing Curtis D. ClarkI, Thomasville Road, Tallahassee, FL
- Louisiana: Kathy S. Kirk, First, Farmerville, LA; replacing *Seane’ S. RiceDS, Connect, New Orleans, LA
- Mississippi: *Frank D. Carlisle, First, Madison, MS; replacing Derrick BurtI, First, Natchez, MS
- Ohio: *Ginger F. Gilhooly, Centerville Christian Fellowship, Centerville, OH; replacing Chad KeckI, First Kettering, Dayton, OH
- Pennsylvania-South Jersey: Phillip J. Huggins, First, Rochester, PA; replacing *Madeline HarrisI, Ezekiel, Philadelphia, PA
- South Carolina: James A. (Andy) Roberson, South Main, Greenwood, SC; replacing *Cynthia M. CookI, South Main Street, Greenwood, SC
- Texas: Alan J. Arthur, First, San Saba, TX; replacing Ryan J. GilbertDS, Lamar, Arlington, TX
- Texas: *Carla L. Lasater, First, Bowie, TX; replacing Jacob M. FitzgeraldI, Denman Avenue, Lufkin, TX
Eligible to Serve Another Term Expiring 2030:
- Florida: Scott E. YirkaE, Hibernia, Fleming Island, FL
- New Mexico: *Randy M. EganE, First, Santa Fe, NM
- Oklahoma: *Lana E. GragertE, First, Choctaw, OK
- Tennessee: *Beth GreeneE, First, Knoxville, TN
- Texas: Matt E. SurberE, Mission City, San Antonio, TX
- Texas: Wes T. TerryE, Broadview, Abilene, TX
MIDWESTERN BAPTIST THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY
Term Expiring 2027:
- Local: †*William C. (Will) Wilson, Jr., Goldsby, Goldsby, OK; replacing Collin G. CoffeeR, Calvary, Inola, OK
Term Expiring 2031:
- Local: *Jeremy J. Lloyd, Fellowship, Wildwood, MO; replacing Chad McDonaldI, Lenexa, Lenexa, KS
- Missouri: †Eddie Bumpers, Crossway, Springfield, MO; replacing M. Lane HarrisonR, LifePoint, Ozark, MO
- New England: *Patrick Liu, Antioch, Cambridge, MA; replacing Emmanuel P. FontaineI, Grace and Faith, Saugus, MA
- Tennessee: Thomas W. (Tom) Agnew, Emmanuel, Lavergne, TN; replacing *Sarah E. (Elicia) WalkerDS, First, Sparta, TN
Eligible to Serve Another Term Expiring 2031:
- Florida: Mark E. PenickE, First, Brandon, FL
- Local: LeRon G. WestE, Gilcrease Hills, Tulsa, OK
NEW ORLEANS BAPTIST THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY
Term Expiring 2027:
- New Mexico: *Ryan K. Coffey, First, Bloomfield, NM; replacing Michael KirbyR, Central, Clovis, NM
Term Expiring 2031:
- Local: *David A. Barrington, Lakeshore, New Orleans, LA; replacing Shannon BrownDS, Franklin Avenue, New Orleans, LA
- Local: *John C. (Chris) Thurman, Easthaven, Brookhaven, MS; replacing Gary B. ShowsI, Temple, Hattiesburg, MS
- Michigan: Ray A. Ruffin, Jr., New Found Hope Community, Redford, Michigan; filling New Position
- Missouri: Jonathon D. Woodyard, First, Bolivar, MO; replacing *Marvin A. DanielsDS, Mosaic, Kansas City, MO
- New York: *Hendel J. Gonzalez, Somerset Hills, Basking Ridge, NJ; replacing *Kristen C. PhelpsR, New City, New York, NY
- North Carolina: Jordon R. Willard, First, Weddington, NC; replacing *Kevin R. ChaneyI, Hickory Grove, Charlotte, NC
- Pennsylvania-South Jersey: William S. (Will) Land, Harvest, Kittanning, PA; filling New Position
- West Virginia: Timothy D. (Tim) Turner, Good Shepherd, Scott Depot, WV; replacing Allan D. ThompsonR, Immanuel, Princeton, WV
Eligible to Serve Another Term Expiring 2031:
- Kentucky: Brian C. HintonE, Highview, Louisville, KY
- Local: *Joshua L. (Josh) ProffittE, First, Lafayette, LA
NORTH AMERICAN MISSION BOARD
Term Expiring 2027:
- Indiana: *Brandon Todd, Georgetown Southern, Georgetown, IN; replacing Isaiah TurnerR, First, Henryville, IN
Term Expiring 2030:
- Florida: James R. Bridwell, Pioneer, Crawfordville, FL; replacing Brian E. NallI, Olive, Pensacola, FL
- Louisiana: *Wiley R. (Randy) Smith, First, Denham Springs, LA; replacing Gevan L. SpinneyI, First, Haughton, LA
- Mississippi: *Patricia C. (Patti) Gandy, First, Madison, MS; replacing Tommy MitchellI, Agricola, Lucedale, MS
- Mississippi: *Jason Paulk, Longview Point, Hernando, MS; replacing Bill H. WrightI, Trinity, Vicksburg, MS
- Tennessee: John S Allen, Emmanuel, Collierville, TN; filling New Position
- Texas: Josh Fields, First, Iowa Park, TX; replacing *Amy N. ThompsonDS, Redeemer, Lubbock, TX
- Texas: *Michelle L. Reynolds, First, Houston, TX; replacing Bill L. CoffeyI, Pinecrest, Silsbee, TX
Eligible to Serve Another Term Expiring 2030:
- Alabama: John C. JenkinsE, Northport, Northport, AL
- Florida: Joshua L. (Josh) ReavisE, North Jacksonville, Jacksonville, FL
- New England: *Heather L. KirkE, Renewal, Boston, MA
- Northwest: *Daniel B. KimE, The Well Community, Bellevue, WA
- Texas: Caleb M. TurnerE, Mesquite Friendship, Mesquite, TX
- Texas: Jeff YoungE, Champion Forest, Houston, TX
Not to be Replaced:
- North Carolina: *David E. AmissI, Poplar Spring, Zebulon, NC
SOUTHEASTERN BAPTIST THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY
Term Expiring 2028:
- Local: *Shannon L. Underwood, Villa Heights, Roanoke, VA; replacing Kyler J. SmithR, Hickory Grove, Charlotte, NC
Term Expiring 2031:
- Local: Ryan S. Goodroe, Utica, Seneca, SC; replacing *Timothy C. DaleI, Redeemer, Wilson, NC
- Local: *Lance W. Smith, Forest, Forest, VA; replacing *Carlos F. GoodrichI, Center Grove, Clemmons, NC
- Mississippi: *Vacant; replacing T. Brett GolsonI, Leaf River, Collins, MS
Eligible to Serve Another Term Expiring 2031:
- Indiana: Alan D. ScottE, Oakhill, Evansville, IN
- Missouri: Michael T. ByrdE, Faith Community Bible, St. Louis, MO
SOUTHERN BAPTIST THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY
Term Expiring 2029:
- Virginia: †Matt Smethurst, River City, Richmond, VA; replacing Robert W. PochekR, First, Charlottesville, VA
Term Expiring 2031:
- California: Jeff J. Mooney, Redeemer, Riverside, CA; replacing *Danny R. HernandezR, ECHO, Chino, CA
- Georgia: Austin H. (Hunter) Roe, First, Bremen, GA; replacing Timothy A. (Tim) McCoyI, Ingleside, Macon, GA
- Local: *Mark E. Pulliam, Clifton, Louisville, KY; replacing *Jeremiah W. (Jeremy) RhodenI, Clifton, Louisville, KY
- Mississippi: *Jason C. Simon, First, Oxford, MS; replacing *William D. (Bill) SonesI, First, Brookhaven, MS
- North Carolina: Dave Russell, Oakhurst, Charlotte, NC; replacing *David P. BruceI, Lake Hills, Candler, NC
- Oklahoma: Nick J. Johnson, First, Lindsay, OK; replacing Joe D. LigonI, First, Marlow, OK
- South Carolina: Wesley D. Church, First, Columbia, SC; replacing Joshua W. PowellI, Taylors, Taylors, SC
- Texas: *Jacob J. Speight, Parkway, Victoria, TX; replacing *A. Keith DanielsI, MacArthur Boulevard, Irving, TX
- Virginia: †*Randolph D. Alles, Franconia, Alexandria, VA; replacing Will H. LangfordR, Great Bridge, Chesapeake, VA
Eligible to Serve Another Term Expiring 2031:
- Alabama: Benjamin S. StubblefieldE, Spring Hill, Mobile, AL
- Illinois: Scott NicholsE, Crossroads, Carol Stream, IL
- Local: *John C. PiwetzE, Crossroads, Elizabethtown, KY
SOUTHWESTERN BAPTIST THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY
Term Expiring 2031:
- Alabama: Darryl L. Craft, Whitesburg, Huntsville, AL; replacing Jeff MeyersD, First, Opelika, AL
- Arkansas: David H. Mason, Walnut Valley, Hot Springs, AR; replacing Richard B. (Brad) LewterDS, Grand Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
- Michigan: Jay A. Anderson, CrossPointe, Monroe, MI; filling New Position
- New Mexico: Reed J. Redus, First, Santa Fe, NM; replacing Jonathan D. RichardI, First, Estancia, NV
- Pennsylvania/South Jersey: *Mantel MMGI Featherson, Keystone, Montgomeryville, PA; filling New Position
- Virginia: Bryan E. Smith, First, Roanoke, VA; replacing Matthew A. KirklandI, Crosslink Community, Harrisonburg, NM
Eligible to Serve Another Term Expiring 2031:
- At Large: *Angela DuncanE, Mambrino, Granbury, TX
- Kentucky: *James W. TaylorE, Parkway, Lexington, KY
Not to be Replaced:
- Nevada: Mike BusseyI, Walk, Las Vegas, NV
Symbol Descriptions:
D – Deceased
DS – Declined to Serve
E – Eligible to Serve Another Term
ECN – Executive Committee Nominee
I – Ineligible to Serve Another Term
R – Resigned
* – Non-Church/Denominational Vocation
† – Interim Trustee