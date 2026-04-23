MBCH mourns passing of president, Juston Gates

BRIDGETON, Mo. — The Missouri Baptist Children’s Home announced this morning (April 23) that its president, Juston Gates, passed away last night due to injuries from a hunting accident that occurred a week ago.

The MBCH released the following statement this morning:

“It is with a heavy heart and great sense of loss that we announce the passing of our brother in Christ, devoted father, beloved pastor, and President of MBCH, Dr. Juston Gates. Dr. Gates was recently hospitalized for injuries sustained on a business-related hunting trip, and he eventually succumbed to those injuries on April 23, 2026 at 12:02am.

“Dr. Gates went to be with the Lord with his family standing by his side. He was well known for his love of and obedient service to Jesus Christ. He had a deep love for his family, both his family at home as well as his MBCH family. Dr. Gates will be greatly missed by all those who knew him, and we continue to welcome prayers for his family and friends, as well as for MBCH leadership as we mourn this great loss.”

The MBCH announced that a memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 2, with details to be announced in coming days.

The MBCH previously called Missouri Baptists to pray for Gates and his family following his hunting accident last week (Read stories here and here).

Gates began his tenure as MBCH president in May of 2024. Previously, he pastored churches in Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas since 2000, and in Missouri since 2012. Prior to entering the pastorate, Gates worked law enforcement with police departments in Memphis, Tenn., Tupelo, Miss., and Allen, Texas, while also serving as a Federal Agent with the United States Border Patrol. He was a graduate of both The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary (where he earned his M.Div.) and Luther Rice Seminary (where he earned his D.Min.) He has also previously served on the executive board of the Missouri Baptist Convention.

The Pathway will report further information as it becomes available.