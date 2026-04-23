Lifeway trustees elect Ryan Blackwell as president and CEO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Lifeway) – Lifeway Christian Resources trustees unanimously elected Dr. Ryan Blackwell as the organization’s 11th president and CEO during a special-called meeting April 22 in Nashville.

“I’m deeply humbled and grateful to be given this opportunity by the trustees. Lifeway has a long and faithful history of serving churches, and I’m honored to step into this role at such a pivotal time,” Blackwell said. “I love the local church and believe deeply in its mission. My heart is to serve pastors and church leaders by helping provide biblically faithful resources that strengthen discipleship and advance the gospel.”

Blackwell, 42, comes to Lifeway from his role as executive pastor and teaching pastor at Cross Church in Springdale, Arkansas, where he has served since 2020. During his tenure, Blackwell provided leadership development, strategic planning and organizational alignment as the church grew from 7,000 to more than 11,000 in weekly attendance and expanded to a fourth campus. Prior to joining the staff at Cross Church, he served as senior pastor at First Baptist Church of San Francisco for nearly a decade, leading the revitalization of this historic congregation from 2010-2019.

A native of Arkansas, Blackwell grew up at Cross Church and previously served as its pastor of young adults. He has served in local church ministry for more than 20 years, including various ministry roles at churches in California, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

“When I look back over the ministry journey the Lord has taken me on, I can see how faithful He has been in every season,” Blackwell said. “I’ve had the opportunity to serve in different churches and contexts and to learn through seasons of growth and change. At the same time, I’m very aware I have nothing to offer apart from the Spirit’s power at work.”

Candidate committed to Lifeway ’s mission

The election of Blackwell follows an eight-month search led by the presidential search committee composed of seven trustees approved by the full board in July 2025. Billy Stewart, chair of the search committee, commented on Blackwell’s election.

“The search committee and I couldn’t be more thrilled that Ryan will serve as the 11th president and CEO of Lifeway. After diligently seeking the Lord throughout this important assignment, we are convinced Ryan is an innovative leader who will shepherd Lifeway into the future with a clear sense of purpose,” Stewart said. “He is committed to Lifeway’s mission to honor God and serve churches by designing trustworthy experiences that fuel ministry. We believe him to be God’s man to lead Lifeway ‘for such a time as this.’”

Trustee chair James Carroll agreed with Stewart saying, “I didn’t know Ryan prior to our search process. In a relatively short time, however, I’ve grown to respect him as a leader, trust him as a ministry partner, and love him as a brother,” Carroll said. “I’m thankful for his humble spirit, theological conviction, thoughtful curiosity and commitment to the local church, and I’m excited for Lifeway’s future under his leadership, oversight and care.”

Blackwell will assume the role of Lifeway president on June 1, succeeding Joe Walker, who has served as interim president since July 2025.

Southern Baptist leaders respond

Blackwell’s childhood friend and senior pastor of Cross Church, Dr. Nick Floyd, was among the first to endorse Blackwell’s nomination. “Ryan’s heart beats for the local church, and I’m confident of his ability to lead Lifeway into a bright future of serving churches worldwide,” Floyd said. “While this transition is a significant loss for Cross Church, it is a massive win for Lifeway and Southern Baptists.”

Upon hearing of Blackwell’s candidacy, other Southern Baptist leaders shared their appreciation for Blackwell’s character and leadership in the local church.

“Ryan leads out of his authentic walk with Jesus. He lives with humility and confidence,” said Dr. Hance Dilbeck, president and CEO of Guidestone. “He has proven to be effective in a variety of ministry settings. I know Ryan loves the local church and is deeply committed to helping our churches make disciples of Jesus.”

Dr. Richard Melick, distinguished professor of New Testament at Gateway Seminary, echoed Dilbeck’s enthusiasm. “I’ve been privileged to work with Ryan in both academics and church. He is a multi-gifted man and a capable leader who displays both confidence and a humble spirit,” said Melick. “Ryan possesses strong executive and administrative skills, which have been evident everywhere he has been.”

‘A man of keen vision’

The search committee noted Blackwell’s humility, innovation, wisdom and strategic vision, as qualities that make him uniquely suited to this role.

“Ryan is a man of keen vision, great humility, tremendous wisdom and effective leadership,” Stewart said. “He distinguished himself from other candidates with his diverse pastoral experiences, his demonstrated ability to build successful operations and organizational culture even in complex situations, and his thoughtful and strategic vision for the future of Lifeway. We believe Ryan has the capacity to broaden Lifeway’s reach with the gospel of Jesus Christ, while at the same time preserving Lifeway’s distinct culture and ministry within the Southern Baptist Convention.”

In addition to Stewart, of Jackson, Mississippi, trustees appointed to the search committee include Beth Greene from Knoxville, Tennessee; Madeline Harris from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Caleb Iorg from Portland, Oregon; Michael Schmidt from Reno, Nevada; and Rob Sumrall from Elizabethtown, Kentucky, James Carroll, from Bardstown, Kentucky, is an ex officio member in his role as Lifewaychair.

Stewart said the search committee prayerfully worked together united by their shared commitment to identify a president who would honor Lifeway’s heritage of serving churches.

“In every meeting and every conversation, it was never lost on us the gravity of the significance of the charge given to us by the Board of Trustees,” Stewart said. “However, we were consistently reminded, and rightfully so, that we were really not leading this search; we were simply following the leadership of the Holy Spirit. So, to Him belongs all the glory, honor and praise for today’s great announcement!”

Blackwell graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University in 2006 with a Bachelor of Arts in Religion. He holds a Master of Divinity degree from Golden Gate Baptist Theological Seminary, and a Doctor of Ministry from Gateway Seminary.

Blackwell and his wife, Rachel, have been married since 2006 and have three children—Brady, Allie and Mae.

Blackwell shared his anticipation and excitement for Lifeway’s future.

“We have a real opportunity to serve churches in a rapidly changing ministry landscape,” Blackwell said. “My desire is for Lifeway to continue building on its strong foundation while finding new ways to equip leaders, reach the next generation and help churches make disciples. I’m excited to listen, learn and lead alongside this team as we serve Southern Baptist churches and other believers around the world.”

In operation since 1891, Lifeway Christian Resources is one of the leading providers of Christian resources, including Bibles, books, Bible studies, group curriculum, Christian music and movies, Vacation Bible School and church supplies, as well as camps and events for all ages. Lifeway is the world’s largest provider of Spanish Bibles. Based in Brentwood, Tennessee, Lifeway operates as a self-supporting nonprofit. For more information, visit Lifeway.com.