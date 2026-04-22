Pace receives unanimous vote to be Southeastern president

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (BP) – Trustees of Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary voted unanimously today (April 21) to install Scott Pace as the entity’s seventh president. He will officially succeed Daniel Akin on July 31.

Southeastern Board Chair Carlos Goodrich pointed to Pace’s “love for the local church” and “heart for equipping pastors, missionaries and ministry leaders” during his time as provost as indications the incoming president will carry on the school’s identity as “the Great Commission Seminary.”

“Southeastern has a strong foundation, and Dr. Pace brings both continuity with that foundation and the vision needed to lead the seminary forward in fulfilling its mission of training the next generation of ministry leaders,” he said.

Pace will continue serving as provost, a role he’s held since June 2023, while adding the new title of president-elect. He will be officially inaugurated at the board of trustees’ fall meeting.

Akin reflected on seeing Pace’s growth and his maturity as a two-time graduate of Southeastern.

“I have seen up close and personal how God has prepared him for this important assignment,” Akin said. “He has a keen mind and a servant’s heart that inspires others to trust him. And he walks with Jesus, and that inspires people to follow him. Southeastern will have a promising future under his leadership.”

Pace has taught at the seminary since 2018 while serving in numerous leadership roles. That is part of more than 20 years of full-time and interim pastoral ministry experience alongside 17 years of academic and administrative experience.

Jeff Iorg, SBC Executive Committee president and CEO and former president of Gateway Seminary, offered his congratulations.

“I celebrate the successful transition at Southeastern Seminary,” Iorg said. “Dr. Scott Pace will provide remarkable leadership as they continue to prioritize the Great Commission as their driving motivation for developing leaders for Southern Baptist churches and our global mission outreach.”

North Carolina Baptists’ Executive Director Todd Unzicker has seen Pace’s “deep passion for raising up the next generation for Christ” over the last decade.

“Southeastern has long been a vital partner with NC Baptists, and I look forward to seeing that partnership only grow stronger under Dr. Pace’s leadership as we are on mission together,” he said. “I pray the Lord uses him to continue shaping and expanding Southeastern into the Great Commission seminary that sends out leaders equipped to grow churches and go to all nations.”

Pace is a member of Richland Creek Community Church in Wake Forest, N.C.

“As his pastor, I’ve witnessed his godly character, humility, wisdom, pastor’s heart, faithful friendship and devotion to his family,” said Richland Creek Lead Pastor Mike Powers. “Southeastern Seminary is blessed to be led by such a trusted leader and scholar. I’m eager to see how the Lord will use his leadership to strengthen the seminary and advance the Kingdom in the years to come.”

Southeastern has been a pipeline for domestic and international missions. Southern Baptists’ leaders for those respective agencies are confident that will remain the case.

“As Southeastern has become one of the most prolific missionary training schools in the history of the Southern Baptist Convention, I’m excited about working with Scott Pace as the seminary’s seventh president,” said International Mission Board President Paul Chitwood. “Truly, Southeastern is a Great Commission seminary and the ministry track record of Scott Pace indicates he is a Great Commission leader.”

North American Mission Board President Kevin Ezell noted Pace as “a faithful leader, a gifted theologian and a man deeply committed to the authority of Scripture and the mission of the church.”

“I am grateful for his heart for evangelism and disciple making, and I am confident [SEBTS] will continue to thrive under his leadership,” Ezell said.

“I hope Southern Baptists will join me in praying for Scott as he steps into this important role and continues equipping leaders to take the Gospel to North America and the nations.”