MBCH requests continued prayer for President Juston Gates

BRIDGETON, Mo. (MBCH/April 22, 2026) — Missouri Baptist Children’s Home (MBCH) is issuing a call for continued prayer as its president, Juston Gates, remains hospitalized receiving advanced treatment for injuries sustained in a recent hunting accident.

Executive Vice President Andy Helton noted that while the ministry remains focused on its mission of providing hope and restoration to children and families, the priority remains spiritual support for Dr. Gates and his family.

“The MBCH family and the family of Dr. Juston Gates have been greatly blessed by the outpouring of prayer, well-wishes, and support God has afforded through each of you,” Helton said. “We all know that Juston is a fighter. God has used him to impact lives all over this nation, and so many have stepped up in his time of need to encourage his family.”

As Gates continues to receive care, the MBCH community remains anchored in faith.

“He needs our earnest prayers as he remains hospitalized,” Helton continued. “Please also pray for Juston’s family as they balance the weight of this trauma. We humbly offer our petition to Jehovah Rapha, The Lord Who Heals: ‘Heal me, O Lord, and I shall be healed; save me, and I shall be saved, for you are my praise’ (Jeremiah 17:14).”

MBCH will provide updates as they are able to be shared. Please monitor official channels for ongoing information:

• Website: www.mbch.org

• Social Media: MBCH Facebook and Instagram

In accordance with MBCH corporate procedures, in the event that the president is unable to perform his legal responsibilities, the executive vice president is responsible for maintaining compliance with Missouri State Department of Social Services requirements and ensure the continuity of care for those we serve.