Pro-life advocates to gather at state Capitol for Midwest March for Life, April 30

JEFFERSON CITY – Pro-life advocates, including many Missouri Baptists, will gather in the state’s capital city for the annual Midwest March for Life, April 30.

The Midwest March for Life takes place on the South Lawn of the state Capitol building in Jefferson City. The day begins at 8:00 a.m., with a prayer walk in the Capitol, led by Bonnie Lee, who attends Open Heart Baptist Church, a Missouri Baptist church in Columbia, Mo.

The Midwest March for Life Rally begins at 10:00 a.m. Keynote speakers at the event include: Reagan Barklage, vice president of field operations for Students for Life of America; Linda Freire, senior regional program manager, Sidewalk Advocates for Life; Mayra Rodriguez, a pro-life speaker and Planned Parenthood whistleblower; and Dr. Sarah Florence of Her Health Her Future.

The Rally is immediately followed by the march around the Capitol at 11:30 a.m.

To learn more about the Midwest March for Life, visit https://midwestmarchforlife.com/.