MBCH Requests Prayer Following President’s Injury

BRIDGETON, Mo. (April 17, 2026/MBCH) — Missouri Baptist Children’s Home (MBCH) shared today that its President, Dr. Juston Gates, has been involved in a hunting accident.

At this time, Dr. Gates’ medical condition remains critical. He is currently receiving professional medical care, and we are awaiting further updates from his healthcare team.

In this time of uncertainty, the MBCH family turns to our foundation of faith. We are asking for your prayers for:

• Dr. Gates, for healing, strength, and the wisdom of the medical professionals attending to him.

• The Gates Family, for peace and comfort during this difficult time.

• MBCH Staff and Leadership, as they continue the vital work of the ministry while supporting one another through this news.

“The work of serving children and families across Missouri continues, fueled by the same mission Dr. Gates champions every day,” said Leah Capps, CFM Board Chairman. “We are trusting in God’s sovereignty and are grateful for the outpouring of support from our Missouri Baptist family and the community at large.”

MBCH is committed to transparency and will provide additional information as it becomes available. We thank you for your prayers, your patience, and for respecting the family’s privacy during this time.

About MBCH Children and Family Ministries

Missouri Baptist Children’s Home (MBCH) is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving the needs of children, youth, and families through foster care, pregnancy resources, and various supportive services throughout the state of Missouri.