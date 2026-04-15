In ministry, it always seems easier to critique rather than celebrate.

The sermon might be critiqued, or maybe the song selections for a worship service. Someone may critique the food at a fellowship or the temperature in the sanctuary. I was once told the music was way too loud, only to hear from someone a few rows down that it sounded perfect. In ministry, there’s no shortage of critiques, and at times it’s appropriate, but for April I would like to consider three great reasons to celebrate!

First, we really need to celebrate baptisms in Missouri!

In the past three years, baptisms have gone from 6,518 (2023) to 7,680 (2025)! This represents a 17.8% increase in just three years! I believe Missouri Baptists are sharing the gospel more often, freely and effectively with their lost friends and neighbors. I also believe our culture is more receptive to hearing and understanding the gospel. The false ideologies of liberalism and post-modernism failed to deliver on their promises of freedom and happiness, and now many are finding true freedom and lasting joy in Christ.

Second, we really need to celebrate your generosity!

For two years in a row, and for only the third time since 2009, Missouri Baptists exceeded $15 million in Cooperative Program giving in 2025! I believe this is worthy of celebration! As I’ve said before, the Cooperative Program can never become our mission, but it should always be prioritized and recognized as a valuable tool that helps fuel the mission.

As church budgets are being prepared for 2027, I would humbly ask Missouri Baptists to evaluate their current Cooperative Program allocation. Many will find that their support is incredibly generous and faithful, while others might consider an increase. Interestingly, in 1989/1990, SBC churches invested an average of 9.84% of undesignated receipts through the Cooperative Program. Today, the SBC average is below 5%.

As a local pastor, I enthusiastically believed in the effectiveness of the Cooperative Program. I was convinced it made a significant difference in proclaiming the gospel in our state, North America, and around the world. Now, as the executive director-treasurer of the MBC, I still believe wholeheartedly in the Cooperative Program.

Third, we need to celebrate newly affiliated MBC churches!

In 2006, the MBC had more than 2,000 affiliated churches. By 2024, that number had declined to 1690 (a 15.7% decrease in 18 years). Today, I’m excited to report that we have 1,723 churches affiliated with the MBC! So, for the first time in a long time, affiliations are increasing.

Why is this important? Well, thank you for asking! Every church affiliation represents a partner in ministry, a like-minded body of believers. Every affiliation represents cooperation; the belief that we’re truly better together, and that we can accomplish more together. And, every affiliation strengthens our mission to proclaim Jesus to the lost.

Thank you to those who have recently affiliated with the Missouri Baptist Convention! We’re excited and thankful for you to join our family of cooperating churches.

There you have it! Three great reasons to celebrate. We all know it’s easy to critique, but sometimes it’s beneficial to simply pause, reflect, and celebrate how God is moving across our great state.

Thank you, Missouri Baptists, for serving so faithfully!