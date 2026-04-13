ERLC trustees name Evan Lenow next president

NASHVILLE (BP) – Evan Lenow was unanimously confirmed as the new president of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission at a special-called trustees meeting Monday (April 13).

Lenow, 47, has served as the director of the Institute for Christian Leadership, director of Church and Minister Relations and chair of the Christian Studies Department for Mississippi College in Clinton, Miss.

ERLC board chair Scott Foshie called Lenow “a proven, trusted servant to Southern Baptists” who has “demonstrated love for helping churches live out the Great Commission fully in their contexts.”

“His biblically rooted ethics resources are trusted by our seminaries, and many local churches have benefitted from his faithful preaching and helpful consultations,” Foshie added. “We are overjoyed that he has answered God’s call to use his keen intellect and shepherd’s heart to lead the ERLC.”

Mitch Kimbrell, senior pastor of Christ Memorial Church in Williston, Vt., chaired the search committee throughout the seven-month search process. Lenow was announced as a candidate on March 30. He succeeds Brent Leatherwood, who stepped down last summer. Gary Hollingsworth has been serving as interim since October.

“I am humbled that the board of trustees elected me as the next president of the ERLC,” Lenow said. “The Lord has worked through my academic and professional life to prepare me for the work entrusted to this very important entity by Southern Baptists. I believe the best days are ahead for the ERLC as our team comes alongside SBC churches and leaders to equip them to address the essential ethical and moral questions of our day with confidence and biblical fidelity.”

Numerous Southern Baptist entity leaders joined in congratulating Lenow and the ERLC.

“He has also been a valuable partner to us at NOBTS in his role at Mississippi College where he also teaches for us at our extension center,” said New Orleans Seminary President Jamie Dew. “I am grateful for his training and look forward to serving alongside him in his new role.”

“I know Dr. Lenow to be a man of Southern Baptist conviction and commitments, and as one who is determined to serve Southern Baptist churches,” added Jason Allen, Midwestern Seminary president.