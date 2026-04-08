Lifeway Research finds growing number of churchgoers face doubts

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (Lifeway Resources) — When facing difficult circumstances, most churchgoers still trust in God’s love and provision. Some, however, begin to question God’s character and involvement in their lives, and their number has grown in recent years.

“The thought of measuring someone’s faith in God with more than one question might surprise people, but you can trust God in one area of your life and not another,” said Scott McConnell, executive director of Lifeway Research. “It is as if churchgoers are saying, ‘Sure, I trust God, except when I don’t.’ Understanding those exceptions will help church leaders encourage growth in people’s faith.”

Times of doubt

Thinking about their own lives or the lives of others, churchgoers tend to trust God’s involvement. Around a quarter, however, admit doubt can creep in. And doubting has become more prevalent among churchgoers over the last decade and a half.

Currently, 25% of U.S. Protestant churchgoers say that during difficult circumstances, they sometimes doubt God loves them and will provide for their lives. Almost 2 in 3 (64%) disagree, and 12% neither agree nor disagree.

Similarly, around a quarter of today’s churchgoers (24%) say they typically doubt God is involved when things happen in their lives they can’t explain. Almost 3 in 5 (58%) disagree, and 18% aren’t sure.

Those doubts have also grown more common. In 2012, 9% agreed and 80% disagreed. By 2019, 14% agreed and 70% disagreed.

“Many of the assessment questions that have been asked repeatedly reveal improvements among churchgoers over time, but that is not the case with exercising faith. Doubts among churchgoers have become more common,” said McConnell. “Whether those are momentary doubts or more intensive thoughts of deconstruction, a growing number of churchgoers need help understanding and depending on the care and character of God.”

Growing doubt among U.S. Protestant churchgoers is not limited to God’s work in their own lives. An increasing number say they aren’t sure about His power in the lives of others.

Around 1 in 4 (23%) say they sometimes doubt God can change the lives of non-Christians they know. Almost 2 in 3 (63%) disagree, and 14% neither agree nor disagree.

This too has grown steadily in the past decade and a half, more than doubling from the 11% who agreed in 2012. In 2019, 17% expressed doubt about God’s ability to work in the lives of those outside their faith.

“It is healthy to acknowledge our doubts, but it is also beneficial to not stay there. This is exemplified in the Gospel of Mark when the father asks Jesus, ‘Help my unbelief!’ (Mark 9:24, CSB). The father didn’t want his unbelief to keep his son from being healed. Many churchgoers who question Jesus’ power to save those they know would be wise to do the same,” said McConnell.

Isolated faith

Another aspect of the exercising faith discipleship signpost is a recognition of an individual believer’s impact on others and their need for God.

Almost 1 in 5 U.S. Protestant churchgoers (18%) say sins that only affect them are not as harmful as other sins. Two in three (66%) disagree, and 16% aren’t sure.

Fewer (13%) believe they don’t need God’s help very often. More than 3 in 4 (77%) reject this idea, and 9% neither agree nor disagree.

“One description of the opposite of a life of faith, would be a life of sin. Almost 1 in 5 churchgoers justify private sins signaling room to grow in exercising faith,” said McConnell. “It is also worth noting that more churchgoers acknowledge their need for God’s help than believe he can or cares enough to help.”

Aaron Earls is the senior writer for Lifeway Research.

Methodology

The online survey of 2,130 Protestant churchgoers was conducted March 19–26, 2025, using a national pre-recruited panel. Respondents were screened to include those who identified as Protestant/non-denominational and attend religious services at least once a month. Respondents could complete the survey in English or Spanish. Quotas and slight weights were used to balance gender, age, region, ethnicity, education, and denominational affiliation. The completed sample is 2,130 surveys. The sample provides 95% confidence that the sampling error from the panel does not exceed plus or minus 2.21%. This margin of error accounts for the effect of weighting. Margins of error are higher in sub-groups.

Lifeway Research is a Brentwood, Tennessee-based, evangelical research firm that specializes in surveys about faith in culture and matters that affect churches. For more information, visit is a Brentwood, Tennessee-based, evangelical research firm that specializes in surveys about faith in culture and matters that affect churches. For more information, visit LifewayResearch.com