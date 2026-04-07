Two young leaders impact church growth in Guinea

by Chris Doyle/IMB

The African nation of Guinea, formally known as the Republic of Guinea, is a country of roughly 14 million people, yet it has only nine Baptist churches nationwide. Ninety percent of the population is Muslim, and less than one percent identifies as evangelical Christian.

The Baptist movement is barely three decades old, and most of its leaders grew up in Muslim families, never having seen a thriving local church structure.

In this environment, finding, training and retaining local pastors is a daily struggle. The average age in Africa is 18 years, which means the church is literally youthful — full of energy but also of inexperience.

Add to this a fragile political climate, as Guinea is still feeling the after-effects of a coup d’etat that began four years ago. The current state of gospel ministry must work against both cultural and logistical odds.

Against this backdrop, two men named Christian and Jacques have emerged as beacons of hope. Both are in their mid-30s, married with young children. Their journeys are different, but their purpose is the same — to raise up local leadership that can sustain and multiply the work of the gospel in Guinea.

Christian: From teacher to pastor

Christian arrived in Guinea from Togo as a schoolteacher. Over the past six years, he has been a constant participant in leadership development courses run by the Baptist Mission in Guinea.

“We’ve watched him develop a hunger for God’s Word,” said Brian, an International Mission Board missionary who has worked with both Christian and Jacques.

Serving in Guinea for 10 years, Brian has been partnering with the local churches, desiring to train local leaders to reach the lost and multiply churches throughout Guinea.

“Christian began teaching in his local church, and within a couple of years, he was invited to preach on some Sunday mornings. He is one of the best lay preachers in the area.”

In 2025, Christian’s church ordained him, and he now co-leads a small congregation of 50 to 60 people. “Though the church is still small in size, Christian’s presence has been a great support.”

Christian is teaching young believers how to study Scripture and share their faith. He started a fellowship called “Stand for Christ,” gathering people ages 18 to 30 from the community to train them in evangelism and discipleship.

Brian believes Christian’s story illustrates the power of local, culturally relevant leadership. “Because he grew up speaking French and knows West African customs, Christian’s teaching resonates in a way an outside missionary simply cannot,” he said.

Jacques: A pioneer GMP from Benin

Jacques’ journey began far from Guinea. According to Brian, he grew up in Benin, a country where Baptist churches thrive and where the Union of Benin Baptist Churches had never sent a missionary abroad. The Union encouraged Jacques to go to Guinea, and he is serving as a global missionary partner (GMP) with the IMB.

“Jacques is the first missionary sent out by the Benin Baptist Union,” Brian said. “It’s a historical moment both for them and for the mission work in Guinea.”

Having a passion for evangelism, Jacques is well suited for his assignment of university campus ministry in Conakry, the capital of Guinea. He spends two-to-three hours each day sharing the gospel with students and takes on this challenge boldly, as 90% of the population is Muslim, and the Fulani, which are 99% Muslim, are especially hard to reach.

Jacques’ perseverance bore fruit. Brian said Jacques had a breakthrough encounter with a young Fulani man who made a profession of faith in Christ. What triggered his decision was hearing Jacques’ testimony of persecution and perseverance. Jacques grew up in a voodoo-practicing family and was the sole believer among his siblings. He was kicked out of his home.

“Jacques has been discipling this young man for about four months,” Brian said. “He’s been walking him through the dangers of openly declaring faith in a hostile environment.”

Although the young man now faces threats to his education and family, the gospel seed has been sown, and mentors like Jacques are helping him stand firm in his faith.

Both Christian and Jacques meet regularly, as Jacques now co-leads the Stand for Christ fellowship that Christian started.

Jacques’ ultimate goal is to plant a church near the university in Conakry. He also hopes his story will demonstrate that West African believers can plant churches across West Africa and beyond.

“The health of the local church depends on leaders who speak the same language, live the same culture and understand the pressures their people face,” Brian said. “An outsider can plant a church, but it takes a local pastor to multiply it.”

The Baptist Mission in Guinea is hoping leaders like Christian and Jacques will provide much growth among churches and launch the next wave of church planting.

In a country where the gospel is a whisper amid the roar of a dominant faith, the stories of Christian and Jacques serve as reminders that God often works through ordinary people placed in extraordinary places. A new pastor and a pioneering GMP demonstrate a model of gospel ministry that could transform the Christian landscape of Guinea for generations to come.

Chris Doyle is a writer for the IMB.

The work of the IMB is sustained through faithful giving of Southern Baptists through the Cooperative Program and the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering®. 100% of the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering® enables gospel transformation among the unreached.