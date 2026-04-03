Baptist chaplains transform Kenya’s hospitals, prisons, schools 

NAIROBI, Kenya (IMB) – Supporting a family ending the life support of a loved one. Ministering to prison inmates and officers. Counseling students.

God is using more than 300 Kenyan Baptist chaplains to transform lives — and eternities — across the nation.

International Mission Board missionary Patricia Woolsey said many names are being added to the Book of Life. Patricia and her husband, Ray, serve in Nairobi, training and equipping the current and future generations of chaplains who are seeing historic results. More than 30,000 people committed their lives to Christ since 2022.

“God is on the move. It is His story, and I think that we owe it to our fellow Southern Baptists to share how God is moving here in Kenya,” Patricia said.

Chaplaincy origins

The chaplaincy program began with the vision and initiative of a former IMB missionary in Kenya who trained pastors and leaders to be chaplains. The ministry continued after the IMB missionary returned to the U.S.

Now, the Woolseys and the Baptist Mission of Kenya (BMOK), led by IMB missionary Chad Pumpelly and his team, serve alongside the Baptist Convention of Kenya (BCOK) to advance the Kingdom of God through chaplaincy in hospitals, prisons and schools.

Reverend Bernard Obuya, the president of BCOK, is heavily involved and is the program’s strongest advocate. Patricia said his counsel, political support, advocacy and prayers continue to pave the way for the ministry.

Patricia travels across the country by bus, train and boat with a core team of chaplains to train new chaplains. She makes weekly visits to hospitals with them. Ray trains new chaplains, and in March 2025, he led a team to serve on a mission trip in South Asia.

“The story of chaplaincy in Kenya is God’s story,” Patricia said.

The gospel impact of the program is vast and burgeoning.

More than 300 chaplains and more than 100 churches are involved in the chaplaincy ministry

Chaplains serve in more than 30 hospitals

From November 2022 to December 2025, more than 1.5 million people heard the gospel

More than 30,000 people committed their lives to Christ since 2022

500 prison inmates observed baptism in 2025

Thousands of believers in 23 regions received training

Thousands of students heard the gospel from chaplains

Patricia said they’ve seen so many professions of faith they are working overtime to disciple the new believers.

“The sleeping giant of Africa is waking up,” Patricia said. “The churches are waking up and going weekly out of their four walls into their communities to their ‘Jerusalem.’ Next is their ‘Judea.’ Then ‘Samaria.’ Then the end of the earth”

The chaplains serve in three primary locations.

Sharing eternal healing in hospitals

A doctor made an urgent plea for a chaplain to comfort a family who needed to unplug the life support for a loved one. Nervously, Baptist chaplains entered the room and solemnly and lovingly comforted the grieving family.

Another hospital called for a Baptist chaplain to help advise a patient who refused to part with her leg infected with gangrene. After prayer-filled counsel, the patient agreed to the necessary surgery.

One patient was healed because of the prayers of a chaplain. This woman, who is a widow, donated land for a church to be built to show her gratitude to the Lord.

One of the country’s defense force teams was ambushed by terrorists, and one of the team members was about to have his leg amputated. A Baptist chaplain comforted the man, lifting his spirits.

Preaching forgiveness in prisons

From north to south, east to west, thousands of prison inmates in Kenya eagerly wait for visits from Baptist chaplains. Hundreds of officers have received encouragement through morning prayer breakfasts hosted by the chaplains.

Last year, BCOK President Obuya preached the gospel to 300 prison officers during a prayer breakfast. This January, he preached the gospel to 2,500 soon-to-be prison officers who will serve across the country.

A former inmate jailed for murdering his wife committed his life to Christ. After he was released, he became an evangelist.

The minister of the interior of Kenya invited Patricia and Obuya to a meeting.

“I have seen what Baptists are doing in prisons. You are doing a wonderful job. Why are you doing what you are doing?” the minister asked.

Patricia answered, “Because we love Jesus, and Jesus transforms lives. The inmates’ lives are changed because of Jesus.”

Teaching God’s Word in schools

Thousands of students heard the good news brought through the witness of Baptist chaplains.

The chaplaincy ministry continues to expand, both in schools and beyond.

“When God’s people come together and serve together, tremendous things happen,” Patricia said.

Becoming chaplaincy partners

You can be a part of the chaplaincy ministry by praying, going or giving.

“Dear brothers and sisters, would you lift up these souls who’ve made professions of faith?” Patricia asked. “Pray they will grow and be discipled. Would you also be praying God will send more laborers to the mission field, be it in hospitals, prisons, schools, bus stops, marketplaces or on the side of the road?”

She continued, “Every soul is waiting for someone to reach out to them — waiting and waiting until their time here on earth is up — wondering whether someone is coming or not.”

This is why Southern Baptists are so needed.

“Together, we can bring in the harvest in these last days. And when Jesus comes back, He will find us faithful,” Patricia said.

Patricia expressed her thanks for the partnership of Southern Baptists. They wouldn’t be on the field if it weren’t for the generous gifts of church members.

“With gratitude in our hearts, we want to say thank you!” Patricia said. “Thank you for giving to the Lottie Moon Christmas OfferingÒ. Thank you for giving to God’s work, so we can continue to train others who will train others so hope will continue to reach places that were never reach before.”

The Woolseys’ names have been changed due to their secure work in other regions.

Tessa Sanchez writes for the IMB.

The work of the IMB is sustained through faithful giving to the Cooperative Program and the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering®. The Lottie Moon Christmas Offering® is a registered trademark of Woman’s Missionary Union.