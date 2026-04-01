‘Trust in God, and work’: MBTS trustees celebrate God’s provision, enduring commitment to the church

by Jonathan Lumley/MBTS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (MBTS) – Midwestern Seminary and Spurgeon College hosted its Spring Trustee Meeting on March 30–31, celebrating God’s continued faithfulness while advancing key initiatives to strengthen its mission of serving the Church by biblically educating God-called men and women to be and make disciples of Jesus Christ.

A Call to Obedience

The gathering began with reflection and heartfelt appreciation. Trustee Chairman David Shanks expressed gratitude to President Jason Allen and the seminary team, noting how their faithful stewardship has made service a joy.

Shanks said, “Dr. Allen, I want to say thank you to you and your team. You make being a trustee easy and fun in a lot of ways because the numbers just support the fact that things have been run so well.” In response, Shanks invited Midwestern Seminary and Spurgeon College employees in attendance to stand, and trustees responded with a warm round of applause in recognition of their work.

Shanks continued his remarks on Tuesday morning with a message from Mark 11, reflecting on Christ’s triumphal entry and the obedience of the disciples who secured the colt for Jesus. Using the image of a plumb line—a steady reference point—Shanks urged the trustees to anchor their lives and leadership in obedience to the Lord.

“Obedience to the Lord,” Shanks said, “often leads us into participation with God’s provision and God’s purpose—even when we do not fully understand what He is doing.”

President’s Report

Following Shanks’ opening words, Allen shared his report, which, drawing from Ephesians 3:20–21, reflected on the seminary’s history and mission, situating the institution’s present moment within the broader story of God’s faithfulness since its founding in 1957.

“We know we exist for the Church, but it is good to be reminded of this and to reflect upon this special, sacred stewardship and entrustment the Lord has placed upon us by positioning us to serve around 45,000 Southern Baptist congregations around the country,” Allen said.

He recalled how the seminary was established to serve underserved churches in the Midwest and beyond, helping meet growing needs across the Southern Baptist Convention. Drawing from early trustee records, Allen highlighted a phrase from founding president Millard Berquist that continues to resonate today: “trust in God, and work.” By this, Allen explained, the phrase calls the calls the hearer to rely fully on God’s guidance and provision while faithfully carrying out their responsibilities.

“I have found those five words to be so fitting for every generation, every era of service—including our own,” Allen said.

He also pointed to reflections from a 1960 trustee chairman who expressed gratitude for early progress for the seminary while recognizing the work still ahead—a perspective Allen noted remains just as relevant today. Even amid encouraging growth, the mission continues with urgency and purpose.

Trustee Business

The remainder of Tuesday’s meeting focused on key decisions that support the seminary’s ongoing health and mission. Trustees approved the 2026–2027 budget, including an institutional budget of $38.7 million—a 3% increase from the previous year.

Trustees also approved a $6.25 million capital project to expand campus apartment housing. The Rawlings Court Apartment Expansion will add 20 apartments, totaling 54 bedrooms, helping meet growing demand and better serve students and their families. The new units are expected to open in spring 2027.

Allen noted that these developments come at a significant time, as both student headcount and credit hours continue to rise.

Allen pointed to the seminary’s steady growth as evidence of God’s kindness. “In recent years, we have seen enrollment increase beyond what we once imagined,” he said. “These developments position us to serve even more students as we seek to equip faithful ministers for the Church.”

Faculty Developments

God’s kindness on the seminary was also evidenced through faculty developments in the upcoming year. Trustees approved several faculty elections, re-elections, appointments, and promotions, all effective August 1, 2026.

Academic approvals included the elections of Marshall Adkins to assistant professor of biblical counseling and Jared Kathcart to assistant professor of Christian education.

Additional elections included the promotions of Patrick Hudson to associate professor of communications and history and Jared C. Wilson to associate professor of pastoral ministry.

Patrick Schreiner was also promoted to professor of New Testament and biblical theology and Matthew Swain to professor of worship ministries.

Faculty reelections included Joe Allen as assistant professor of missions, John Lee as professor of New Testament, and Tyler Rosas was re-appointed as associate professor of graphic design.

In addition to Wilson’s election and promotion, he was also installed in the Steve and Mary Dighton Endowed Chair of Pastoral Ministry. Allen highlighted that the endowed chair not only honors Dighton’s legacy of faithful pastoral leadership but also reflects the generosity and commitment of Lenexa Baptist Church to Midwestern Seminary. Under Pastor Dighton’s tenure—and continuing under current Senior Pastor Chad McDonald—the congregation has consistently been a blessing to Midwestern Seminary, helping equip ministers for the Church and sustaining a legacy of faithful service that the endowed chair now sustains.

One trustee reflected on the year by noting, “While 2025 brought many uncertainties, we serve a certain God in uncertain times—and He has blessed this institution greatly.”

Looking Ahead with Gratitude

As the meeting concluded, trustees reaffirmed their commitment to serve the seminary and its broader constituency with humility and faithfulness. Their work—ranging from budget approvals to faculty appointments—reflects a shared commitment to equip God-called men and women for the Church.

In chapel following the meeting, Allen again pointed to the ultimate aim of all such efforts undertaken at the institution: “That Christ would receive glory in the Church, in every generation.”

With that vision in view, Midwestern Seminary and Spurgeon College move forward from its 2026 Spring Trustee Meeting with renewed confidence in God’s provision and a continued commitment to serve His purposes.