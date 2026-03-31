MBC Prayer & Evangelism Conference to take place, April 27-28

SPRINGFIELD – Missouri Baptists from across the state will gather, April 27-28, for the Missouri Baptist Convention’s (MBC) 2026 Prayer and Evangelism Conference, hosted by Second Baptist Church, Springfield. The conference theme is “Called to the Harvest.”

“It is my heart’s desire for the Evangelism Conference to challenge, encourage, and equip Missouri Baptists to reach our state for Christ,” Rob Pochek, MBC Prayer & Evangelism team leader, told The Pathway.

“According to statistics,” he added, “nearly 70% of our state does not have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ; that is more than 4.2 million people who need to be reached. My prayer is that the Evangelism Conference will remind us of and equip us for the great task before us.”

Keynote speakers for the plenary sessions include:

• JJ Washington, who serves as the North American Mission Board’s national director of personal evangelism. He also has experience as a teacher, minister and Georgia Baptist Mission Board staff member.

• Kie Bowman, longtime pastor of Hyde Park Baptist Church in Austin, Texas, and author of several books, including I Am; The King and His Community; and Evangelistic Prayer.

• Daniel Ritchie, a speaker, evangelist and author from Raleigh, N.C. He was born without arms and is outspoken in sharing the gospel and encouraging others to find their identity in Him rather than in limitations or opinions.

• Stephen Rummage, executive director-treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention, who previously pastored in four states, has taught at multiple seminaries, has authored several books, and has founded a nationwide broadcast ministry.

“The plenary sessions,” Pochek said, “are designed to cover several aspects of creating a culture of evangelism in the local church, including prayer, personal evangelism, the pulpit, and persevering when we are not seeing immediate results.”

He added, “Breakout sessions have been designed to make sure pastors and lay leaders are given practical tools to utilize in their communities, long after the conference has ended.”

To learn more about the MBC’s Prayer and Evangelism Conference, visit https://mobaptist.org/prayer-evangelism-conference/.