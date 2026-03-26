Midwestern Seminary’s Spanish studies department strengthens churches in Puerto Rico

by Jonathan Lumley/MBTS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (MBTS) – Arnaldo Achucarro, director and assistant dean of Spanish studies at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, travelled to Puerto Rico from late February to early March. His goal was to strengthen church partnerships through the For the Church Conference Puerto Rico, teaching in residential cohort classes, sharing at the Annual Meeting of the Baptist Convention of Puerto Rico, and preaching at Iglesia Bautista Sin Paredes.

For the Church Conference Puerto Rico

The For the Church National Conference began as a vision to serve and strengthen pastors and ministry leaders for the health of the local church.

While the national conference is held on the campus of Midwestern Seminary in Kansas City, regional conferences are also held in different areas, including New York, Virginia, Georgia, and, most recently, Puerto Rico.

About the conference, Achucarro stated, “As Hispanic churches have grown rapidly across the United States, leaders have recognized the need to equip Spanish-speaking pastors and ministry leaders with accessible theological training and ministry encouragement.”

The vision for taking the For the Church National Conference beyond Kansas City began with Achucarro and Dr. Bobby Sena, who recognized both the growth of Hispanic churches and the need to bring theological training and encouragement directly to pastors where they serve.

Achucarro noted that since many Hispanic pastors face financial and travel barriers that make it difficult to attend the national conference, taking the conference “on the road” allows more Hispanic leaders to participate, build ministry relationships, and return to their churches strengthened for the work of the gospel.

The theme of the conference this year was ecclesiology, and Achucarro delivered two lectures titled “The Doctrine of the Church: Its Nature, Characteristics, and Purpose” and “The Spiritual Gifts.”

Events like this reflect how Midwestern Seminary’s Spanish Studies initiatives equip and encourage Spanish-speaking pastors and ministry leaders, helping them grow in theological understanding, strengthen their churches, and serve their communities faithfully.

By bringing training directly to pastors where they serve, the Spanish Studies department continues to extend the seminary’s impact both in the United States and abroad.

For the Kingdom Cohort

Following the conference, Achucarro gathered with members of the For the Kingdom cohorts. The For the Kingdom cohorts are programs designed to equip pastors and ministry leaders within their local church contexts while creating a pathway for further theological education. The program consists of five eight-week courses, delivered primarily online, though students can take up to two courses in person at the Puerto Rico Baptist Seminary.

During his visit, Achucarro met with cohort students and faculty, strengthening relationships and providing guidance for their ongoing studies. On Friday, he delivered a lecture on the Church—its nature, marks, and purpose—to more than 50 cohort members.

The Baptist Convention of Puerto Rico

Achucarro also participated in the Annual Meeting of the Baptist Convention of Puerto Rico, where he shared about the Spanish Studies programs at Midwestern Seminary with approximately 200 pastors, ministry leaders, and prospective students.

He noted that it was a privilege to speak to the need for theological training within Hispanic ministry contexts while also sharing about all that God is doing at and through Midwestern Seminary.

Iglesia Bautista Sin Paredes

Achucarro concluded the visit by preaching at Iglesia Bautista Sin Paredes, led by Dr. Luis Soto, who also serves as the executive director of the Baptist Convention of Puerto Rico and as an adjunct professor for the Spanish programs at Midwestern Seminary.

Following the service, he participated in a panel discussion highlighting the importance of theological education for the Hispanic community. He also shared additional information about the seminary’s Spanish programs, encouraging the church to get involved in the needed work of theological education.

Through opportunities like these, Midwestern Seminary continues to encourage and support Spanish-speaking pastors as they serve their churches and communities.

To learn more about the Spanish programs at Midwestern Seminary, click here.

By Jonathan Lumley