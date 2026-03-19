SBC annual meeting app available now; GuideStone to have strong presence at meeting

2026 SBC Annual Meeting app available now

ORLANDO (BP) – The official app for the 2026 SBC Annual Meeting is now available in the Apple App Store and Google Play. The app is a must-download for meeting goers as they navigate the meeting, luncheons, the exhibit hall and more.

“This year’s app features significantly improved, easy-to-use maps that help you quickly find sessions, exhibitors and key locations, along with a faster, more intuitive experience overall,” said SBC Executive Committee Vice President for Convention Administration Jonathan Howe.

An in-app local area map will help messengers navigate The City Beautiful when they venture outside the convention center. While getting to convention events on time is up to the messenger, the app has all the details and directions to get them where they need to be.

“The app is your guide to the entire meeting. Everything you need, from schedules and event locations to Lifeway Village details and parking and shuttle information, is included and easy to navigate,” he said.

The app also allows quick access to annual meeting related news as well as stories on the candidates who have announced they will be nominated for SBC offices.

The pastors’ conference has a separate app that will be released closer to the meeting date.

The SBC Annual Meeting is set for June 7-10 at the Orange County Convention Center.

GuideStone to have a strong presence at annual meeting

DALLAS (BP) – GuideStone Financial Services President Hance Dilbeck says messengers can serve and be served when they stop by the GuideStone exhibit at the 2026 SBC Annual Meeting in Orlando.

“We want everyone to come by the booth to check their retirement and get a wellness screening,” Dilbeck told Jonathan Howe in an episode of the SBC Executive Committee’s “Road to Orlando” series.

In addition, he encourages people to write a card to a Mission:Dignity recipient while they’re at the booth.

“And if you do those three things, you’ll be entered to win a set of golf clubs,” Dilbeck said.

Mission:Dignity is Guidestone’s ministry to retired ministers and their widows who need financial assistance.

In the Road to Orlando interview, Dilbeck and Howe talk about the work of GuideStone as it shepherds pastors and ministry workers in preparing to finish well.

One of the ways Dilbeck said the entity protects its participants is through shareholder advocacy connected to GuideStone mutual funds as leaders work to protect biblical values.

“When we see a corporation doing something we think is objectionable,” Dilbeck said, “We communicate with their leadership.”

Because of its large holdings, GuideStone has success on behalf of shareholders, Dilbeck said.

The entity, founded in 1918, manages $27 billion, he said, with around $20 billion invested in mutual funds.