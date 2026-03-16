Lifeway Research finds churchgoers aim to serve in and out of church

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (Lifeway Research) — Most churchgoers say they’re looking for ways to serve God as well as the people in their churches and communities, but many still struggle to make that a reality.

Serving God and others is one of eight key signposts measuring distinct characteristics for believers progressing in their spiritual maturity, according to the Lifeway Research State of Discipleship study . The average U.S. Protestant churchgoer scores 73.1 out of 100 in serving God and others, placing it third among the signposts.

The six statements involved in this signpost evaluate churchgoers’ willingness to prioritize others, both within and outside their congregations.

“The command Jesus gave that’s referred to as the Golden Rule, hinges on the words ‘do to others.’ Jesus prescribed a life that focuses on loving God and others, and this is actively shown in serving others. Most churchgoers embrace this goal and, to varying degrees, say they are doing it,” said Scott McConnell, executive director of Lifeway Research.

Spiritual service

In 1 Corinthians, the apostle Paul described spiritual gifts as being given to believers by the Holy Spirit for the benefit of the congregation. As churchgoers look to serve, many say their spiritual gifts are part of that service.

Around 2 in 3 U.S. Protestant churchgoers (68%) say they are intentionally putting their spiritual gift or gifts to use serving God and others, including 29% who strongly agree. One in 5 (21%) aren’t sure, and 10% say that’s not something they do. That highlights an increase in spiritual gift usage compared to a 2012 Lifeway Research study , when 58% of churchgoers purposely put their spiritual gifts to use and 17% disagreed.

“These self-evaluations of serving are definitely more yes than no but also more partial agreement than full agreement,” said McConnell. “Sharing the work of ministry with people who have different gifts is incredibly effective when all participate. But partial or inconsistent service weakens that person’s contribution to the congregation’s work.”

Another way churchgoers look to serve God and others is by being proactively forgiving. Almost 4 in 5 churchgoers (79%) say they forgive others regardless of whether they ask for forgiveness, including 39% who strongly agree. Few say they aren’t sure (14%) or aren’t forgiving in that way (7%).

Beyond the church walls

As churchgoers think about serving others, they aren’t limiting their focus to their congregation. They say they are looking for ways to meet the needs of those in their communities.

Four in 5 U.S. Protestant churchgoers (80%) care for strangers, including 35% who strongly agree. Few aren’t sure (16%) or disagree (4%).

Churchgoers say they work to be proactive in serving others. More than 2 in 3 (68%) say they regularly find themselves meeting a need without being asked, including 25% who strongly agree. A quarter (25%) neither agree nor disagree, while 7% disagree.

Two in 3 (67%) regularly use their gifts and talents to serve or help people in need who are not part of their church, with 27% who strongly agree. Fewer aren’t sure (21%) or disagree (12%).

Specifically, almost 2 in 3 (64%) churchgoers intentionally try to serve people outside of their church who have tangible needs, while a quarter neither agree nor disagree (24%) and 11% say that’s not part of their practice.

This has consistently been a part of the way most churchgoers live out their faith. In 2012, 60% said they intentionally served those outside their church who had tangible needs. Similarly, in a 2019 Lifeway Research study , 62% said they did so.

“A distinctive teaching of Christianity relates to serving,” said McConnell. “Salvation is shown to come from the kindness and grace of God through faith in Jesus Christ, not by a person’s good works. Yet Paul says believers are ‘created in Christ Jesus for good works’ (Ephesians 2:10, CSB). Good news people should be diligent in good works.”

For more information, view the complete report and visit LifewayResearch.com/Discipleship .

Methodology

The online survey of 2,130 Protestant churchgoers was conducted March 19–26, 2025, using a national pre-recruited panel. Respondents were screened to include those who identified as Protestant/non-denominational and attend religious services at least once a month. Respondents could complete the survey in English or Spanish. Quotas and slight weights were used to balance gender, age, region, ethnicity, education and denominational affiliation. The completed sample is 2,130 surveys. The sample provides 95% confidence that the sampling error from the panel does not exceed plus or minus 2.2%. This margin of error accounts for the effect of weighting. Margins of error are higher in sub-groups.

Lifeway Research is a Brentwood, Tennessee-based, evangelical research firm that specializes in surveys about faith in culture and matters that affect churches. For more information, visit LifewayResearch.com .

In operation since 1891, Lifeway Christian Resources is one of the leading providers of Christian resources, including Bibles, books, Bible studies, group curriculum, Christian music and movies, Vacation Bible School and church supplies, as well as camps and events for all ages. Lifeway is the world’s largest provider of Spanish Bibles. Based in Brentwood, Tennessee, Lifeway operates as a self-supporting nonprofit. For more information, visit Lifeway.com .

Aaron Earls is the senior writer for Lifeway Research.