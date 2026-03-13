Missouri DR brings help, hope, healing to Jamaica in wake of Hurricane Melissa

JAMAICA (MODR) – It’s estimated that half the economy in Jamaica relies on income from services such as tourism. In fact, an estimated 4.3 million foreign tourists visit Jamaica every year. So, when a hurricane like Melissa hits the island, it not only damages businesses and homes, but affects the economy that supports a major portion of the population.

According to reports, Melissa slammed into southwestern Jamaica on October 28, 2025, bringing sustained winds of 185 miles per hour and rainfall of 18 to 24 inches.

That’s one of the reasons Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief sent two different teams to the island this past January and February to work alongside other Southern Baptist DR teams to bring help, hope and healing to the area.

“We started with plenty of ups and downs,” admitted Richard Brummitt, who led the first team to a rural area southwest of Montego Bay. “We had no electricity, but we did have one generator that charged tool batteries, provided light for dinner and charged the cell phones. Fortunately, the energy company was working overtime to get the electricity restored.”

One of the early focal points was the Elderslie Baptist Church — a church built in 1872 and deeply rooted in faith and community. In addition to lasting damage to the church itself, Hurricane Melissa destroyed the roof on the church preschool, leaving twisted steel beams and an exposed structure where children once learned, sang, and worshiped.

“For four months, the teacher, Mrs. Kenni, believed the children would never return to their classroom …. until the gold shirts came,” Brummitt related. “In late January, a Florida disaster relief team rebuilt the damaged steel beams and restored the structure. A week later, our Missouri team arrived to complete the work by installing the metal roof. However, God had more in mind than construction. While the team assessed the building and prepared materials, Mrs. Kenni made a simple request, ‘Would it be possible for the team to teach the children a Bible lesson?’”

“The opportunity to teach a classroom of four-, five- and six-year-olds about Jesus and help them talk a little about what they experienced in the hurricane was one of the greatest blessings of the trip,” said Rebecca Kramer, who traveled to Jamaica with her husband, Ben, as part of Brummitt’s team. “One little girl told us that when her house was destroyed by the hurricane, her family went to shelter at their neighbor’s house, which was also soon destroyed. As a result, they all had to weather the rest of the storm outside.

“Another young boy told of his house being torn from its foundation and his father holding him tightly as the wind roared around them. Every student had a similar story, and yet they laughed, played, and interacted with us. These children blessed us so much, because they showed us how God can strengthen believers even through the toughest storms of life.”

“Still, we were surprised at the scope of devastation hurricane Melissa left,” Ben added. “Many homes and businesses were in disrepair, with many communities and whole parishes still without power months later.”

Diane Combs, who traveled to Jamaica with her husband, Don, added, “We have done relief work in Romania and Turkey, but the response from the brothers and sisters in Christ in Jamaica, who gave all praise to God, was inspiring! Everywhere we went, the local people spoke about God’s blessing on us even when they were in such a hard situation and needed God’s blessing themselves.”

Don and Diane, who attend Anthem Church in Columbia, Missouri, said they even saw God in the destruction. One of the first thing the teams noticed about the Elderslie church was that at least one pane in every window was broken and several were completely blown out — except for one window at the front above the baptistry and one at the back. Those two windows were of the cross! It was a clear reminder that Jesus, who died for us on that cross, is present, even when wild winds of chaos blow all around.

The Elderslie church wasn’t the only Baptist church that was repaired by Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief. Nearly 40 miles southwest of Montego Bay, Steve Russell led the second MODR team in rebuilding the Townhead Baptist Church. Unfortunately, they, too, had their troubles.

“Due to the weather when we left Missouri, we were a day later than planned to get here,” Russell explained. “So, we were only able to work Tuesday through Friday. Still, we were able to get a roof back on the building and make a lot of much-needed repairs.”

Russell noted that Chris Houghtaling, from First Baptist Church of Blue Springs who had coordinated the trip, was originally scheduled to lead the team. However, Chris and another volunteer were delayed by the weather long enough to make travel impractical … leaving Russell with only six volunteers.

“We see people in America argue about the music or what color the new carpet should be,” Russell commented. “The people we met were so appreciative of our help and literally excited to get back in the church with wooden benches with only a 2” X 4” board for a backrest, just so they could praise God in their own building.”

After all the families had been through, it seemed only fitting that the first song the children at Elderslie sang when they had their Bible lesson was “The wise man built his house upon the rock….”

If you would like to join God in his work by giving to support the work of Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief, please go to modr.org/give or make a check out to MODR and mail to MODR, 400 East High Street, Jefferson City, MO 65101.