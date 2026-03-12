Spurgeon College men’s basketball senior named national player of the year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (MBTS) – Spurgeon College is celebrating a historic achievement for its men’s basketball program as senior guard/forward Joseph Allen has been named both National Player of the Year and Regional Player of the Year by the National Christian College Athletic Association.

Allen’s recognition marks a significant milestone for the Spurgeon Knights and for Spurgeon College athletics, highlighting both the program’s competitive excellence and its commitment to developing student-athletes of strong character and faith.

“I was thrilled to hear that Joseph Allen had been named the National and Regional player of the year by the NCCAA,” said President Jason Allen. “Joseph is an incredible basketball player, and he had an amazing year on the court. However, I am also proud of the godly young man he is. He represents everything we could hope for in our student-athletes. This honor is well deserved.”

Throughout the season, Allen proved to be one of the most dynamic players in the country. He averaged a double-double with more than 20 points and 11 rebounds per game while contributing across every area of the stat sheet. Additionally, Allen recorded more than 50 blocks, 50 steals, and over 80 assists this season—demonstrating his impact as a complete all-around player.

For Spurgeon College’s men’s basketball head coach Billy Livezey, Allen’s recognition comes as no surprise.

“Joseph Allen is the best player in our league. No question in my mind,” Livezey said. “He is talented enough to play in many different leagues and schools in the country, but he chose Spurgeon College. Many people in life are where they have to be. Joe is playing at Spurgeon because he wants to be here, not because he has to be here.”

Livezey described Allen as one of the most versatile athletes the program—and the NCCAA—has ever seen.

“He can guard one through five defensively, give you a SportsCenter Top 10 dunk on any given night, step out and knock down jumpers beyond NBA range, and score at all three levels,” Livezey said. “He is a special player. Maybe so special we never see another Joe-type talent wear the Spurgeon College uniform or represent the NCCAA again.”

During his time with the Knights, Allen has set both program and NCCAA records, establishing himself as one of the most accomplished players in program history. Yet according to his coaches, his character off the court makes his achievements even more meaningful.

“Obviously, his stats and record show why he is qualified for National Player of the Year,” Livezey said. “But if you knew the man that he is, you would know he is even more deserving of this award. Joe is always quick to give credit to the One who deserves all credit—his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

Livezey noted that Allen’s humility and leadership have shaped the culture of the team.

“He is one of the most down-to-earth, humble, gentle players I have ever coached,” Livezey said. “You would never know he is the best player on the team because he constantly puts himself last. If stats had nothing to do with the award and character alone determined it, Joe Allen would still be the front runner.”

Allen also exemplifies the program’s core values of trust, humility, and gratitude. As a team captain and senior leader, he has played a crucial role in mentoring younger players and fostering unity within the locker room.

“I trust completely where he is steering the ship and taking our team,” Livezey said. “Joe is a man of deep respect. He’s a ‘yes sir, no sir’ kind of man and treats everyone the same—whether they’re a freshman, a manager, or a professor. He sharpens other men the way Proverbs 27:17 describes.”

Spurgeon College Athletic Director Logan Stutz said Allen’s award reflects both the talent and the culture being built within the program.

“What Joe has been able to do in his time at Spurgeon is very impressive and deserving of the award,” Stutz said. “He is a top two-way talent in the league and competes at a high level every night.”

Stutz added that Allen’s success also speaks to the vision of the coaching staff and the mission of the college.

“For Spurgeon College to recruit high-level players and high-character players like Joe speaks volumes about the coaches and the program here,” Stutz said. “It shows the commitment the coaches and the college have to helping players grow individually and as a team. The result speaks for itself.”

Stutz also praised Livezey for the culture he has established within the men’s basketball program.

“Coach Livezey first and foremost loves the Lord, loves basketball, and works really hard at both,” Stutz said. “He holds players to high standards and gets the best out of each of them. His teams play 40 minutes of intense, full-court basketball every game, and the way he has elevated basketball at Spurgeon College is special.”

As Allen closes his collegiate career, his legacy will extend beyond statistics and awards. Coaches and teammates alike point to his Christ-centered leadership, humility, and commitment to others as the defining marks of his time at Spurgeon College.

“I am so proud of Joe,” Livezey said. “He is a faithful man, and I’m excited to see what God has in store for him in the future.”