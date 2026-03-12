SBC annual meeting events list posted; Resolutions Committee chair interviewed

Events listing now live for 2026 annual meeting

ORLANDO (BP) – A list of sessions, fellowships, breakouts, ancillary events and more at this year’s SBC Annual Meeting is now available at sbcannualmeeting.net.

The list is organized by date as well as by event type, and many entries contain links for registration or more information.

“While the annual meeting and pastors’ conference are the main events every year, there are so many other events for messengers to enjoy this year in Orlando,” said Jonathan Howe, vice president for convention administration with the SBC Executive Committee. “From the micro-conferences to seminary lunches to movie screenings, you can easily fill your time with events that will both enrich and entertain you.”

The list is available here and will be updated as needed. The 2025 SBC Pastors’ Conference and Annual Meeting will be June 7-10 at the Orange County Convention Center. Some events will be held in other locations around the city.

Resolutions Committee chair Hunter Baker featured on ‘Road to Orlando’

ORLANDO (BP) – The chairman of the 2026 SBC Resolutions Committee says he hopes the group will present resolutions at the 2026 SBC Annual Meeting that will help Southern Baptists be good stewards of all that God has given them in this world.

“It is important for us to be thinking culturally, politically, and socially,” said Hunter Baker, so that Southern Baptist can be “trying to exert a good influence.”

Baker, this week’s guest on the “Road to Orlando” series, is the provost and dean of the faculty at North Greenville University where he also serves as a profess of political science.

“I think of resolutions as part of how we can think through issues and educate people if they haven’t been thinking about issues,” he said.

The committee, appointed by SBC President Clint Pressley, was introduced March 9.

The portal for submitting resolutions opens March 15.

Baker encouraged resolution writers to move away from an “emotional reaction” and move toward a more “contemplative and thoughtful place” as they prepare resolutions.

He said guiding questions might be:

What does it mean to have a Christian mind?

What does it mean to subject all things, including politics, to the lordship of Christ?

How does it impact other people to see us thinking through things in this fashion?

Baker encourages resolution writers to stay close to the Scriptures and the Gospel as they prepare their submissions.

According to the SBC Bylaws, proposed resolutions will be shared seven days prior to the SBC Annual Meeting to give messengers an opportunity to review them before arriving in Orlando.