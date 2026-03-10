SBU expands radiography program to meet demand

BOLIVAR (SBU) – Southwest Baptist University is proud to announce a significant expansion and curriculum enhancements for its Associate of Science in Radiography (ASR) program. Designed to address the increasing need for skilled medical imaging professionals, the program is increasing its total student capacity and streamlining the path to graduation, all while maintaining its core mission of preparing servant leaders in healthcare.

To better serve the community and aspiring healthcare professionals, SBU’s Mercy College of Health Professions has increased the program’s capacity from 48 to 72 total students. This growth is supported by a robust expansion of clinical partnerships through the Mercy Hospital system in Southwest Missouri. In addition to locations in Springfield, there are now options in Ozark, Branson, and Bolivar.

Students will also benefit from expanded hands-on learning opportunities through a new on-campus lab featuring an overhead X-ray tube, set to open in Spring 2026. The new lab is part of a significant renovation to the SBU Springfield campus that includes refreshed classrooms and expanded student space.

SBU has proactively revised its curriculum to better reflect modern healthcare needs. The program has been streamlined to 72 credit hours, reducing class time and offering a more efficient route to the workforce without sacrificing academic rigor.

“The revised curriculum lessens students’ academic and financial burden while preserving the program’s depth, structure, and learning outcomes,” said Dr. Cindy Todd, Division Head of Bachelor’s and Graduate Nursing and Health Sciences. “By refreshing our labs and expanding our clinical reach, we are ensuring our students are prepared for the realities of the modern clinical environment.”

The ASR program combines the resources of a major medical hub with a close-knit, faith-based community. Students engage in interdisciplinary collaboration alongside peers in nursing and physical therapy, fostering a team-based approach to patient care.

SBU is currently admitting students for the Fall 2026 cohort. Prospective students are encouraged to begin their prerequisite courses by enrolling early to secure their place in this expanded program.