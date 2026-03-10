MBC board sets CP goal, takes action on task force report on office of pastor

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) executive board members meeting here, March 2-3, approved 2027 goals for Cooperative Program giving and other statewide and national offerings. They also acted on an MBC Credentials Committee Task Force report on the office of the pastor that was approved by MBC messengers last fall.

2026 offering goals

The board set the 2027 Cooperative Program goal at $15.15 million—an increase of $150,000 as compared to the 2026 budget goals. The board also approved an allocation plan for these funds. Five percent is set aside for “MBC/SBC shared expenses,” which fund annuity protections and The Pathway.

From the remaining CP funds, 40 percent will be distributed to Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) missions and ministries and 36.5 will be distributed to MBC missions and ministries. Moreover, 23.5 percent will be distributed to Missouri Baptist entities, including the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home, Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries, the Missouri Baptist Foundation, Hannibal-LaGrange University, Missouri Baptist University and Southwest Baptist University.

Any receipts above the CP budgetary goal will be split evenly between MBC and SBC ministries.

Board members set the 2027 Missouri Missions Offering (MMO) goal (to be distributed in 2028) at $850,000. This represents a $25,000 increase as compared to the previous year’s goal. They also approved an allocation budget for MMO funds collected this year, which will be distributed in 2027.

Additionally, the executive board recommended 2027 goals for Southern Baptist mission offerings: $4 million for the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering for International Missions; $2.2 million for the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering for North American Missions; and $150,000 for the World Hunger Funds.

Executive board receives task force report on office of the pastor

Board members also received a report on the office of the pastor that was drafted by an MBC Credentials Committee Task Force and approved by messengers. The board integrated the report into the Credentials Committee’s Rules and Procedures.

During their 2025 annual meeting, Missouri Baptist messengers adopted a Credentials Committee task force report regarding the “office of the pastor, specifically as it relates to a woman’s role in ministry.” (The report can be accessed online here: https://media.mobaptist.org/public/annual-meeting/2025/2025-cc-task-force-report.pdf.)

The task force was formed in response to a 2024 motion offered by Jeremy Sells, a messenger from First Baptist Church, Scott City, Mo. He moved that the task force “provide guidelines to the Credentials Committee for evaluating a church’s position on Baptist identity including the office and function of pastor/elder/overseer being limited to men as qualified by Scripture, and report a recommended process to the messengers of the 2025 Annual Meeting for approval for immediate implementation.”

In their report, the task force concluded: “In accordance with The Baptist Faith & Message 2000, the office of pastor/elder/overseer is reserved for biblically qualified men. The title ‘pastor,’ regardless of qualifier, denotes this biblical office and should be reserved for those fulfilling its teaching, spiritual, and leadership responsibilities. We encourage Missouri Baptist churches to align their practice and terminology with this theological clarity and integrity.”

The task force also recommended changes to the Credentials Committee Rules and Procedures. According to these changes, MBC affiliated churches must hold “a faith, practice, or polity that is compatible with The Baptist Faith & Message (current edition), including reserving the office and function of pastor, exclusively for biblically qualified men.” The changes also provide a process for addressing questions about whether a church is qualified for affiliation.

The task force moved that MBC messengers “adopt the credentials committee task force report on the Sells motion, affirming the findings and conclusions of the task force. Upon adoption, the recommended amendments to the Credentials Committee Rules and Procedures will be forwarded to the Executive Board for review and approval.”

Messengers overwhelmingly voted to accept the report and forwarded it to the MBC executive board.

During their meeting this month, MBC executive board members received the report, integrating its recommendations into the Credentials Committee Rules and Procedures. In connection with this, board members approved the following:

“All challenges and/or information related to the potential disqualification of a Messenger or church shall be (1) made in-person by a credentialed Messenger at the MBC Annual Meeting during an appropriate business session, or (2) submitted to the Credentials Committee via the ‘MBC Credentials Committee Inquiry’ form. The ‘MBC Credentials Committee Inquiry’ form shall be available on the MBC website, as well as upon request via email from the MBC executive office. All submissions will be communicated to both the Credentials Committee chairman and the MBC executive office.”

Board affirms MBC executive director’s statement on ‘Plan B’

Additionally, MBC executive board members affirmed a statement, written by MBC Executive Director Wes Fowler, in response to a motion brought to the MBC annual meeting last fall related to “‘Plan B’ giving to the Cooperative Program.” Fowler’s statement has been published online here: https://mbcpathway.com/2026/03/10/better-together-stronger-together/.

Other business

In other business, the MBC executive board:

• approved a list of exhibitors for the 2026 MBC annual meeting;

• recommended that the MBC hold its 2029 annual meeting at the Branson Convention Center in Branson, Mo., on Oct. 22-23, 2029.

• approved the distribution of MBC 2025 underspend;

• authorized the MBC executive director-treasurer (EDT) to continue the MBC’s relationship with the Whitehead Law Firm as legal counsel for the executive board and the MBC. The relationship will be re-evaluated each spring. The recommendation states, “All legal services must be authorized by the board chairman and/or EDT, or his designated representative. Additionally, the board chairman and/or the EDT (or his designee), may consult with additional counsel when necessary.”