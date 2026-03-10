Better Together, Stronger Together

At our annual meeting in Branson this past October, Messenger Cody Harlow, who serves as the pastor of First Baptist Church, Camdenton, made the following motion:

“The messengers of the Missouri Baptist Convention request that the Executive Board and Executive Director Treasurer prepare and present in the MBC Pathway and the MBC website, by the end of the calendar year, a statement or report on “Plan B” giving to the Cooperative Program by MBC churches, reaffirming that churches giving through Plan B are recognized as cooperating churches in good standing; and affirming that giving through Plan B does not indicate selfishness or expressive individualism, but rather Plan B remains a legitimate and God-honoring option for Missouri Baptist churches who wish to cooperate for the sake of the Great Commission while giving according to conscience and conviction under the lordship of Christ.”

In response to the motion, let me first express gratitude for Bro. Cody and his leadership. FBC Camdenton generously supports the Cooperative Program, MMO, Annie, & Lottie. In the past five years, the congregation has consistently increased in worship attendance and they’ve celebrated multiple baptisms. The congregation has a heart for missions and a passion for the Lord. I’m incredibly thankful they are part of the Missouri Baptist family!

Regarding the motion, affiliated Missouri Baptist churches giving to the Cooperative Program (CP) through “Plan B” have always been recognized as cooperating, and in Missouri, giving through “Plan B” has always counted as CP giving. Unlike Missouri, though, the SBC counts “Plan B” giving as “Great Commission Giving,” but not as CP.

Why does the SBC count “Plan B” giving differently? Well, thank you for asking! The Cooperative Program, established in 1925, is the unified giving plan for Southern Baptists to support ministry in North America and around the world. When a church decides to designate and give through “Plan B,” it’s deciding to support specific ministries within Southern Baptist life, but it’s doing so outside of the traditional/historical CP model. So, for MBC purposes, our Executive Board decided to count “Plan B” as CP, but since it’s outside of the traditional CP model, the SBC decided otherwise.

As we all know and celebrate, Baptist churches are autonomous and have every right to steward funds according to convictions and beliefs. I consider all financial contributions to the MBC as generous, thoughtful, selfless, and oftentimes sacrificial. In general, I find it difficult to define any form of giving as selfish.

As to whether giving to “Plan B” is an example of “expressive individualism,” I’m simply unable to discern the motives of 1723 churches. I can clearly state, though, that in Missouri Baptist life, churches primarily give based on a deep conviction to proclaim the gospel to those who are lost. At the MBC, our mission is to help churches as they pursue this goal – to transform lives and communities with the Gospel. This is a mission I’m grateful for and it’s a mission our affiliated churches overwhelmingly embrace and exemplify. So, I’m thankful for all who support the mission and ministries of the MBC.

For historical context, “Plan B” in Missouri was originally established as a temporary giving plan/option. It was never intended to be permanent. One motion regarding “Plan B” states:

“[The] MBC Executive Board encourages all churches to give undesignated Cooperative Program offerings through the state convention and to the SBC CP Allocation Budget. We do not recommend permanently creating any other track for giving because we believe it harms the unified budget concept of the Cooperative Program. We have steadfastly advocated for Southern Baptists staying with the traditional Cooperative Program giving method and remaining firm partners with the thousands of Southern Baptist churches in all fifty states who are committed to Cooperative Program missions. On the other hand, we recognize the autonomy of the local church to make its own giving decisions, and in good conscience, some have decided that a temporary “Plan B” is needed. We have responded to this request while the MBC messengers monitor upcoming events in the SBC, and make longer term decisions about their church’s cooperation.”

I understand the frustrations associated with cooperation, and as a pastor, I oftentimes felt the same concerns and dealt with the same struggles. I sincerely desired cooperation, but I was also discouraged and fatigued by the constant drama. Regardless, I encouraged and led the churches I pastored to give generously to the Cooperative Program. Despite our faults as Southern Baptists, I’ve always been convinced that we can accomplish more together.

In my current role, I still experience frustration and concern from time to time, but I clearly see the benefits and blessings of cooperation – even when cooperation is imperfect. In fact, I would argue that if perfect cooperation is the goal, cooperation will never survive. Cooperating with 48,000 of our closest friends in the SBC will always be imperfect, but it’s the most efficient, effective, and I believe biblical way to pursue the Great Commission.

My encouragement to our affiliated MBC churches is to utilize “Plan B” sparingly, only when absolutely necessary and only for a season, as specific and serious concerns are addressed and remedied. Have a plan to return to traditional/historical Cooperative Program giving as soon as possible. Not when cooperation is perfect, but when cooperation is once again viewed by the church as effective and righteous. After all, merely cooperating is not what brings God glory, but cooperating towards righteousness certainly does.

Currently, the number of churches giving through “Plan B” is decreasing, and I believe that’s a very positive trend. I envision a day when “Plan B” is simply unused and unnecessary, but until that day, it will remain a viable option for our faithful Missouri Baptist churches to support ministry in Missouri, North America, and around the world!

Thank you, Missouri Baptists, for giving so faithfully and so generously to the Cooperative Program! On behalf of our MBC entities and ministries, we sincerely appreciate your sacrificial support.