HLGU Music Department Presents “Let All Creation Praise Him” Spring Choral Concert on May 1 

HANNIBAL (HLGU) – Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) invites the community to attend the HLGU Music Department’s Spring Choral Concert on Friday, May 1, at 7 p.m. in the Parker Theatre of the Roland Fine Arts Center.

This year’s program, centered around the theme “Let All Creation Praise Him,” will feature inspiring performances by the HLGU Concert Choir and the HLGU Chamber Choir, both under the direction of Elaine Carty, Instructor of Music at HLGU.

The concert will open with Let There Be Light by Ana Levy-Lyons and Adam Podd, a musical interpretation of Genesis 1:1–3. The choirs will then present The Heavens Are Telling by Mark Patterson, continuing the evening’s celebration of creation and worship. Additional selections include John Rutter’s All Things Bright and Beautiful, Sean Paul’s arrangement of All Creatures of Our God and King, and God Chose Us by Joseph Martin. The evening will also feature a special piano performance by Dr. Edwin Aybar, Associate Professor of Music at HLGU.

This uplifting concert invites guests to reflect on the beauty of creation and the faithfulness of God through powerful choral music.

The event is free and open to the public, and all are welcome to attend.

For more information about the concert, please contact Elaine Carty at 573.629.3165.

Hannibal-LaGrange University is a four-year Christian liberal arts institution affiliated with the Missouri Baptist Convention. The university transforms lives and communities through relevant education anchored in a Biblical worldview.