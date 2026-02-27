FBC, Viburnum, named 2025 BHHM volunteer organization of the year

by Spencer Hutson/BHHM

JEFFERSON CITY – Baptist Homes and Healthcare Ministries has announced its 2025 Volunteer Organization of the Year: First Baptist Church of Viburnum, led by Justin Perry.

Across all six Baptist Homes campuses, churches and community groups play an essential role in weekly worship services, activities, Bible studies pastoral care, and a variety of campus improvement projects. Churches, associations, and local community groups consistently offer their support, enriching the lives of senior residents—known affectionately as “neighbors,” a term that reflects an abiding biblical truth.

This year, one church’s remarkable teamwork stood above the rest. Members of First Baptist Church of Viburnum have long been involved in the ministry’s Senior Deer Hunt, which originated at the Arcadia Valley campus in Ironton. Early contributions included mentorship and on‑site assistance, but their commitment has expanded considerably in recent years.

Following major storms last spring, church volunteers stepped in to clear fallen trees. Church volunteers then constructed permanent hunting blinds using lumber milled from the fallen trees, then mounted the blinds on repurposed farm wagons from the campus—an effort combining craftsmanship, creativity, and a deep desire to serve. The church also prepared four acre-sized wildlife plots that benefited a multitude of animals.

During the 2025 Senior & Team Member deer hunts, volunteers from the church mentored two senior hunters, who each harvested a deer. Volunteers from the church processed and packaged the venison for one successful hunter. Another hunter donated the ready to use meals to their family.

BHHM leaders note the award reflects the cooperative spirit of service demonstrated by the congregation. “Their work reminds us that God’s mission is carried out when His people work together,” said Spencer Hutson, Church Relations Specialist for Baptist Homes.

For more information about volunteer opportunities for your church or organization, contact info@bhhm.org.