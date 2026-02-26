Crossroads association mission team builds houses, shares gospel in Acuña, Mexico

ACUÑA, Mexico – The Crossroads Baptist Association continued their partnership here to build houses and share the gospel. A mission team from the association traveled to Acuña, Mexico, after Christmas.

According to team leader Patrick Argent, Crossroads Treasurer and pastor of a church plant of Renick Community Church, the association and a non-Baptist church assisting in the project sent 15 members, and another 17 from The Bridge Collegiate Ministry led by Scott Westfall, at the University of Missouri joined the effort

The team traveled to Acuña, Mexico, from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2.

“We go to build a house for a family in need. We built a house in two days. The ministry is not necessarily about the house, but the house is the manner for how the gospel is shared,” Argent said.

One of the Crossroads team spoke Spanish and communicated with the family.

“It’s not a huge house. There are two small bedrooms, and a small living area. But to them, it’s a mansion. Families apply for the house, but to be selected they have a year or two of mentoring, ministry, and Bible study of a local church.”

The group works with Casas Por Cristo, where a pastor shares the gospel with house applicants.

“This family has two daughters, one of whom just recently married and the other is still home, and they became believers before we got there.”

Casas Por Cristo buys the materials and has them delivered on site.

“We dig the dirt to pour the concrete. We bring our own tools,” Argent said.

This was Argent’s third trip, but some of the team have been to Mexico to build houses up to seven times. Westfall, has been on over 60 house-building mission trips.

Crossroads has budgeted $11,000 to cover one house each year. In May, Crossroads teams helped build two houses. Team members pay their own travel expenses.

“We build the same house each time. We’ve already got the next December trip planned,” Argent said.