MBC’s Phillips sees third apologetics book translated into Iran’s Farsi language

JEFFERSON CITY – When Rob Phillips began writing books to help Christians defend their faith he never foresaw some of his titles being translated into Farsi, the modern Persian language of Iran.

Following the publication last year of his first book into Farsi, a second is being finalized for publication, and a third – What Every Christian Should Know About the Return of Jesus – is being translated from English.

The Apologist’s Tool Kit was Phillips’ first book to be translated and published. He was surprised when he learned of the Farsi interest.

“My initial focus in writing the book was to develop a resource for Missouri Baptists,” he said.

He’s “humbled to think how the Lord might use these books to encourage fellow believers in Iran and other places where Farsi is spoken.”

Phillips is the associate director of the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC); directs Once Delivered, an organization that helps believers develop a defense for their faith; and is publisher of the MBC’s High Street Press, which publishes his and others’ titles.

The translations are used in Persian immigrant ministries in the St. Louis area and elsewhere in the US, plus Iran.

Phillips points out that “by some accounts, Christianity is growing faster in Iran than perhaps anywhere else in the world.”

Pastor Edison Gharibian, project coordinator for the Farsi translations, said the reception for Phillips’ book, The Apologist’s Tool Kit, “has been exceptionally positive” in Farsi. The title helps Christians understand what they believe about the Gospel and why.

Ryan Bowman, lead pastor of the Fellowship of Wildwood in suburban St. Louis, said the translation project started in 2023 with an introduction to Gharibian and his wife Arineh, who is a professional translator.

The Gharibians were ministering in St. Louis following their work with similar ministries to Iranians in other parts of the United States.

The couple began their translation ministry due to a lack of Christian resources in Farsi.

The translations aid a primary audience of Farsi-speaking Christian believers who are new in their faith, plus seekers and church leaders. Audio versions of the titles are being considered.

Bowman explained that Fellowship of Wildwood collaborates on the projects and “has sponsored most of the costs of the translation and printing of the materials.” Edison also uses the church’s chapel to lead Sunday worship services in Farsi.

Phillips’ next book to be published in Farsi is What Every Christian Should Know about Satan. It reveals the evil nature of the Christian’s opponent.

“In the Persian language, there is no comprehensive resource that deals specifically and thoroughly with Satan,” Gharibian explained.

“While some Persian Christian books may include a chapter with general explanations about Satan and the spiritual realm, this book provides detailed and in-depth teaching on Satan and the forces of darkness.”

Gharibian said the book is “a much-needed corrective and biblical resource” because there are “various incorrect or misleading teachings about Satan circulating in the Persian-language.”

The book is currently available in PDF format with a print edition following soon.

Information about the Farsi editions is available at www.trinityppm.com.

English edition information is available through the MBC’s book publisher, High Street Press, at https://highstreet.press.