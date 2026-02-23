Miss. pastor Jonathan Greer to be nominated for SBC Recording Secretary

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (BP) – A Mississippi pastor has become the third known candidate to be nominated for SBC Recording Secretary. Jonathan Greer will be nominated for the office by Alabama pastor Tyler Armstrong at the 2026 SBC Annual Meeting in Orlando.

Greer has served as the pastor of Franklin Creek Baptist Church in Moss Point, Miss., since 2017.

Armstrong said the first time he saw Greer was from a distance at an annual meeting as Greer was asking an “informed question” from one of the microphones.

“Jonathan understands that the role of recording secretary is about faithful stewardship, not visibility,” Armstrong said, “He is careful, steady and committed to serving the Convention with integrity as an everyday Southern Baptist pastor who values clarity, accountability and cooperation.”

He added that Greer cares about sustaining the work of Southern Baptists.

“I’ve come to see that he deeply cares about our Convention as a pastor of a normative sized church in Mississippi,” Armstrong told Baptist Press.

He said when he thinks about Greer’s work as a pastor, he believes Greer’s public ministry “reflects a private life shaped by faithfulness.”

Franklin Creek Church reported total receipts of $116,000 in 2025 and gave $2970.44 (2.6 percent) through the Cooperative Program, according to their Annual Church Profile. They averaged 40 people in worship attendance and celebrated five baptisms.

Greer holds a bachelor’s degree from Blue Mountain College, now Blue Mountain Christian University.

He has served churches in Mississippi and Alabama. He has served on the SBC Registration Committee, on the SBC Tellers Committee and the SBC Committee on Committees.

He is serving his second term as moderator of the Jackson County Baptist Association and leads the Church Development Team.

“In every role he has held, he represents the normative pastor and church that form the backbone of our Convention,” Armstrong to BP.

“Jonathan leads his home with attentiveness and sacrificial love,” he said. “He prioritizes his wife and children, ensuring that ministry flows from a healthy household.”

The SBC recording secretary oversees each year’s SBC Annual and also serves as a member of the SBC Executive Committee. The position is elected each year but has no term limits.

Greer and his wife Hannah have been married nearly 14 years and have three children, Josiah, Levi and Ruth.

The 2026 SBC Annual Meeting is set for June 9-10 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.