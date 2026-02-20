South Carolina AMS Travis Kerns to be nominated for SBC recording secretary

LOUISVILLE (BP) – Southern Baptist Theological Seminary professor Denny Burk has announced plans to nominate Travis Kerns, a South Carolina associational mission strategist, for SBC Recording Secretary at the 2026 SBC Annual Meeting.

“Travis’ devoted service at various levels of Southern Baptist life is extraordinary,” Burk told Baptist Press. “Not only has he pastored a Southern Baptist congregation, but he has also served with distinction at several SBC entities.”

Burk said he has known Kerns since 2008 when they both served at Southern Seminary.

Kerns is the AMS of the Three Rivers Baptist Association in Taylors, S.C., and a member of Greer First Baptist Church.

“His passion to reach the lost for Christ and his commitment to the SBC and her work has been unparalleled,” Burk said. “He has been a devoted husband, a faithful father and a committed churchman. I couldn’t be more enthusiastic to nominate him for recording secretary this June in Orlando.”

FBC Greer reported total receipts of $1,478,013 and gave $102,978.90 (7 percent) through the Cooperative Program in 2025. It also gave $35,450.53 to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering and $6,347.80 to the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering. The church averaged 500 in attendance and celebrated 16 baptisms.

In addition to teaching at Southern Seminary, Kerns has also taught at Southwestern Seminary and North Greenville University. He was a Send City missionary in Salt Lake City with the North American Mission Board.

Kerns served as an associate pastor in Greenville, S.C., for three years in the early 2000s.

He holds a Ph.D. and M.Div. from Southern Seminary and a B.A. from North Greenville University.

“His training as an academic and as an author have prepared him for the duties of recording secretary, which includes overseeing the publication of the SBC Annual,” Burk said.

The office of recording secretary is elected each year but has no term limits.

He has served on the SBC Credentials Committee, the Committee on Committees and, in 2023, the Cooperation Study Group.

In addition, he has served on numerous local, state and national boards.

He and his wife Staci have been married for more than 26 years and have one son, Jeremiah. Staci’s father has pastored Southern Baptist churches for more than three decades.

The 2026 SBC Annual Meeting is set for June 9-10 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.