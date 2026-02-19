Texas pastor George Schroeder to be nominated for SBC Recording Secretary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (BP) – Florida pastor Dean Inserra has announced his intention to nominate Texas pastor George Schroeder as SBC Recording Secretary at the 2026 SBC Annual Meeting.

Schroeder serves as lead pastor at First Baptist Church in Fairfield, Texas.

“George Schroeder has been a friend since before he left a prominent career in sports journalism to follow the call upon his life to enter into full-time ministry,” Inserra told Baptist Press.

Schroeder was a longtime and well-respected sports journalist with publications such as USA Today, Associated Press, Sports Illustrated and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He also hosted various shows on SiriusXM radio.

“George would be a fantastic recording secretary coming from his sports journalism career at the highest level, which included covering college sports,” Inserra said.

In 2020, Schroeder left sports journalism to pursue a call to ministry. His first stop was as associate vice president for convention news at the SBC Executive Committee where he served as Baptist Press editor.

He left the EC in 2021 to become associate vice president for institutional relations at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and to focus on completing his seminary education.

In addition to a master’s from Southwestern, he also holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oklahoma.

According to FBC Fairfield, the church received $716,398.22 in undesignated receipts in 2025 and gave $35,820 (5 percent) through the Cooperative Program. It averaged 160 in worship attendance and baptized three people. The church’s most recent Lottie Moon Christmas Offering total is $3,110 and Annie Armstrong Easter Offering total is $2,315.

Inserra said Schroeder has led the church to “double their CP giving since he arrived in 2024.”

Schroeder previously served at Storyline Church in Arvada, Colo.

“George understands deadlines and details, which is essential for recording secretary,” Inserra said.

The SBC recording secretary oversees each year’s SBC Annual and also serves as a member of the SBC Executive Committee. The position is elected each year but has no term limits.

Inserra added that Schroeder’s family has deep roots in the SBC. “He also knows, loves, and is called to Southern Baptist life – his grandfather led the SBC’s Brotherhood Commission, so it might be in his blood.”

Schroeder and his wife Shannon have been married for 29 years. They have two adult children, Elizabeth and George, and Christopher, a heart and kidney transplant survivor, still at home.

The SBC Annual Meeting is June 9-10 at the Orange County Convention Center.