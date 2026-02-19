Missouri Baptist Historical Commission again offering scholarship for MBC schools

JEFFERSON CITY – Once again, the Missouri Baptist Historical Commission is offering scholarships for next year for student attending one of four Missouri Baptist Convention partner universities.

The Historical Commission is offering a $1,000 scholarship to one student from each of these four institutions: Hannibal-LaGrange University, Missouri Baptist University, Southwest Baptist University, and the Spurgeon College at Midwestern Theological Baptist Seminary. The scholarship is matched by each school, making it a $2,000 total.

The scholarship contest is open to high school students planning on attending one of these colleges next fall or students already enrolled in one of these higher education institutions.

An application form and research writing guide can be found at www.baptistparchments.com, under the scholarship link (and then the research writing guide and scholarship form link). Essays must be from 5-10 pages long.

The essays must be researched and written on some aspect of Missouri Baptist history chosen by the applicant. That could be of a particular Missouri Southern Baptist Church, an institution, a particular Missouri Baptist leader, or any other appropriate aspect of Missouri Baptist life. Originality in topic selection is considered, and a list of past winners and their topics are on the website.

The Commission reserves the right to re-publish or disseminate all or part of the winning papers as they determine.

Those applying for scholarships may send their completed entry to the Missouri Baptist Heritage Scholarship, Executive Office, 400 East High Street, Jefferson City, MO, 65101-3253 or email to Janis Newbold at jnewbold@mobaptist.org. The deadline to apply is April 22.

The Historical Commission will make selections after a meeting in May. Applicants will be notified after that.