SBU announces first Artificial Intelligence (AI) degree

BOLIVAR (SBU) – To better prepare students aspiring to work within the data science field, Southwest Baptist University is excited to announce that its Bachelor of Science in Data Science degree has become the Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science Degree.

“This program focuses on real-world skills that are highly relevant today, empowering students to solve industry challenges with AI and data-driven solutions. Through internships and real-life case studies, students in this program will acquire skills that are on high demand in the industry.” said Dr. Amos Gichamba, Division Head and Associate Professor of Computing.

SBU’s faculty continually monitor what is taking place in the field, and as new terminology is being used by the industry or new subjects emerge, programs are updated to meet the changing demands of the marketplace. In addition to SBU’s faculty, two advisory boards made up of alumni and industry professionals are critical to the work of SBU’s computing department in maintaining programs that meet the needs of students and employers.

A 2025 report from the Brookings Institution showed that AI-related job postings have increased at an average annual rate of 29 percent in recent years, including a 100 percent increase from 2024-2025 alone. SBU’s updated AI/Data Science degree will prepare students to step into these positions post-graduation.

Courses in the program include Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Processing Data for Decision Making, and Computing Ethics.

Dr. Troy Bethards, the Dean of the College of Professional Programs at SBU, had this to say about the new program, “We seek feedback from various stakeholders such as alumni and business advisory boards to ensure our programs are relevant – not just for what our graduates need today but for what they will need 5 or even 10 years from now. The AI/Data Science degree serves as an excellent example of forward-thinking academic experience students get at SBU.”

Students within this degree program will also have the opportunity to participate in SBU’s 4+1 program. Students can complete their Bachelor of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science Degree while also making progress towards a Master of Science degree in either Data Science or Artificial Intelligence, completing both in 5 years.

The program is already garnering interest from the incoming freshman class of 2026. Please reach out to undergraduate admissions to learn more about this new exciting degree path.