Proposed CP allocation budget moves IMB to 51 percent

NASHVILLE (BP) – SBC Executive Committee members voted today (Feb. 17) to approve a 2026-27 Cooperative Program allocation budget that places 51 percent of those gifts with the International Mission Board, a recommendation first approved in 2010 with the implementation of the Great Commission Resurgence Task Force.

Since 2014, the IMB’s allocation has held steady at 50.41 percent. That was the third year of incremental decreases in the Executive Committee’s allocation to fulfill the recommendation.

Tuesday’s vote came with percentage changes to other entities’ CP portions. The EC’s decrease – 2.99 percent to 2.65 – is the largest both numerically and in proportion to its budget. The North American Mission Board moves from 22.79 to 22.64. Theological ministries, which include the six seminaries and Historical Library & Archives, go from 22.16 to 21.83. The Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission moves .01 point, from 1.65 to 1.64.

The 2025-26 budget of $190,000,000 included a $3 million special priority allocation for SBC legal expenses that will not be part of the 2026-27 recommended budget of $186,000,000.

If next year’s budget goal is met, the IMB is poised to receive $593,300 more than it will in this fiscal year.

Messengers will vote for final approval of the budget and allocations this June in Orlando.

Not sidestepping the realities such financial change will bring, EC President Jeff Iorg told trustees in his Monday night address that the EC is undeterred in fulfilling its ministry assignment.

“We will work over the next few months to create these plans and implement them beginning in October 2026,” he said. “The Executive Committee and the Executive Committee staff are committed to meeting these challenges and reshaping ourselves to minister within our allotted resources.”

He also applauded the cooperative spirit of other entity heads to help get over the 51 percent threshold to the IMB.

“We salute these brothers tonight for their partnership in this important matter,” Iorg said.

Trustees also received as information:

The receipt of $186,091,048 for the 2024-25 fiscal year through the Cooperative Program, a 2.94 percent decrease.

A first-quarter 2025-26 CP Allocation Budget report of $44,237,790, a .33 percent decrease.

A 2024-25 EC and SBC Operating Consolidated Financial Report package dated Sept. 30, 2025, showing a consolidated net deficit of $328,357 and net surplus from operations of $100,025.

A 2025-26 EC and SBC Operating Consolidated Financial Report Package as of Dec. 31, 2025, showing a consolidated surplus of $1,401,853 and net surplus from operations of $1,581,258.

An audit from the firm of Batts Morrison Wales and Lee, P.A. that has been reviewed by the Committee on Convention Finances and Stewardship Development, with a final version being made part of the EC’s official records.

A 2026-27 EC and SBC Operating Budget of $10,919,000 was adopted and will be recommended for action at the annual meeting in Orlando.

Finances and Stewardship Development Chair David Twiddy gave credit to Iorg and the other entity leaders.

“As a committee, we were blessed to be able to respond to something they put together,” he said. “It included some seriously difficult conversations, with the bottom line of moving the IMB to 51 percent all at once or with a two-step process.”

Twiddy, an engineer in Osprey, Fla., pointed out that it’s important not to lose view of the impact of the numbers.

“On paper, it looks like math. But in eternity, somebody is going to get saved, and somebody is going to get discipled on the other end of the earth because those entity heads were willing to come together in unity and move that amount to international missions,” he said.