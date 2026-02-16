Missouri DR offers new training opportunities

It’s well known that the motto of the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts is “be prepared”. However, that advice could just as easily be applied to anyone attending the training events for Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief (MODR). One never knows when a natural disaster will occur; hence, the importance of being trained and prepared to offer Help, Hope and Healing at a moment’s notice.

Every year, MODR offers training and certification at four locations throughout the state that are designed for first-time attendees, as well as MODR volunteers who desire cross training or need to re-certify. This year, two of those are scheduled for March 6-7 in Monet and April 10-11 in Bethany, respectively. The other two will be in the fall in central and southeast Missouri. For more information, go to MODR.ORG/training.

Each year, participants can certify in chainsaw, flood recovery, shower and laundry, childcare, mass feeding and communications. Persons who have prior experience with DR and have met minimal requirements can also certify in chaplaincy, damage assessment, heavy equipment safety and incident management.

A key component of the training process is the Introduction to Disaster Relief course, which is now offered online. This course is required for all first-time trainees and must be completed before attending an in-person training event.

To access the online course, each new trainee must have an individual email address. After registering online for a training session, participants will receive an email with instructions for creating an account and accessing the course. The training consists of four sections that cover biblical principles of service, the roles and responsibilities of disaster relief volunteers, and essential practices for safety, teamwork, and compassion in crisis situations. Each section concludes with a short quiz, which must be passed before moving on. Participants may retake quizzes as needed.

According to Eric Barb, Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief Systems Coordinator, “Once new participants register online for a training session, he or she will receive an email with instructions on how to create an account and access the training. Since each trainee has their own account and individual email, the system tracks their progress and notifies us when the training is completed.”

Through their training program, MODR continues its commitment to equipping volunteers with the skills, knowledge, and spiritual foundation needed to serve effectively — whenever and wherever disaster occurs.