The New Testament reveals many truths about the so-called intermediate state – the time between physical death and future resurrection. Followers of Jesus enjoy face-to-face fellowship with him in heaven while we eagerly anticipate the day we accompany him in his triumphant and glorious return to earth.

Let’s consider several key truths about heaven.

First, the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit reside in heaven, yet they have immediate access to earth. This is seen, for example, in Matthew’s account of Jesus’s baptism, where all three persons of the Trinity appear together (Matt. 3:16-17).

Second, God’s will is done completely in heaven – and one day will be done on earth as well. In his model prayer, Jesus expresses this desire for God’s kingdom to come in its fullness (Matt. 6:9-10).

Third, angels surround the throne in heaven, as do majestic heavenly creatures and redeemed people. Angels assigned to watch over “little ones” continually view the face of God the Father (Matt. 18:10). Meanwhile, John is granted a vision of God’s throne in heaven, around which stand a countless host of angels, living creatures, and elders (Rev. 4-5).

Fourth, the heavenly throne is the heart of God’s authority and majesty. Jesus takes his place as exalted king there immediately after his ascension (Mark 16:19).

Fifth, heaven is the place from which Satan fell, according to Jesus (Luke 10:18). Further, the evil one has no hope of regaining his exalted position; rather, he is cast into the lake of fire prepared for him and rebellious angels (Matt. 25:41; Rev. 20:10).

Sixth, heaven is where believers’ names are written down, providing assurance of everlasting life. Jesus tells his followers to rejoice because of their inclusion in heaven’s roll call (Luke 10:20). And the writer of Hebrews urges us to look toward “a festive gathering” that includes “myriads of angels” and “the assembly of the firstborn whose names have been written in heaven” (Heb. 12:22-24).

Seventh, Christ is preparing a place for believers in heaven and one day takes us there (John 14:1-3). Ultimately, he brings us back to earth with him when he returns (Rev. 19:11-16).

Eighth, our citizenship is in heaven. Paul writes that all believers “eagerly await a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ,” who will “transform the body of our humble condition into the likeness of his glorious body” (Phil. 3:20-21).

Ninth, our inheritance is in heaven. We are coheirs with Jesus of the world to come (Rom. 8:17), and that inheritance is “imperishable, undefiled, and unfading, kept in heaven” for us (1 Pet. 1:4).

Tenth, Jesus came from heaven (John 3:31; 6:38, 42), ascended into heaven after his finished work on the cross (Luke 24:51; Eph. 4:10; Heb. 4:14), and will descend from heaven one day to resurrect and glorify believers (1 Cor. 15:51-58; 1 Thess. 4:16-17).

Eleventh, God brings heaven and earth together one day and dwells with us. As John sees and hears in his vision of the new heavens and earth:

“Look, God’s dwelling is with humanity, and he will live with them. They will be his peoples, and God himself will be with them and will be their God. He will wipe away every tear from their eyes. Death will be no more; grief, crying, and pain will be no more, because the previous things have passed away” (Rev. 21:3-4).

Finally, nothing profane enters heaven – or the new heavens and new earth. In John’s depiction of the New Jerusalem, he notes, “Nothing unclean will ever enter it, nor anyone who does what is detestable or false, but only those written in the Lamb’s book of life.” Further, there is no more curse, and no more night, “because the Lord God will give them light, and they will reign forever and ever (Rev. 21:27 – 22:5).

