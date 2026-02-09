Let’s Worship!

As Missouri Baptists gather each week, at least two things happen all across our beautiful state: we worship in song and we worship through the proclamation of the Word. We certainly add other meaningful and scriptural elements to our services, but singing and preaching are foundational. With this in mind, several months ago Brad Newbold and I discussed the possibility of offering a conference specifically focused on musical worship.

Why do we sing each Sunday? What is the foundational purpose of musical worship? Is it merely out of habit and tradition we sing hymns and/or praise songs, or is there deeper significance? Can musical worship play a vital role in the life, ministry, renewal, and impact of a local church?

If these questions pique your interest, or if you simply desire to learn more about planning, preparing, and providing musical worship with excellence, this will be a great conference to attend.

As Newbold explains, “The mbWorship Conference, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, March 13–14, will bring together worship pastors, senior pastors, ministry leaders, music directors, instrumentalists, and vocalists from across the state. Hosted at Concord Baptist Church in Jefferson City, the event is designed to address the growing need to strengthen worship ministry by encouraging, equipping, and inspiring those who serve the church.”

Newbold continues, “Our desire is that the conference will be both practical and deeply spiritual. Breakout sessions will cover topics such as leading congregational worship with biblical integrity; building and mentoring worship teams; encouraging pastors and leaders in shepherding through worship; integrating choir, orchestra, and band in modern worship; and strengthening personal devotion and pastoral leadership.”

In addition to Newbold serving as a keynote speaker, we’re excited to welcome Dove award-winning artist, songwriter, worship leader, and author Travis Cottrell! As part of the conference, Cottrell will be leading a powerful worship concert on Friday evening.

As a pastor for many years, I know the power of musical worship. Nothing prepares the hearts and minds of God’s people quite like hymns and songs of praise. And nothing remains in the hearts and minds of God’s people quite like a favorite, theologically rich, song. For these reasons and many more, the MBC is proud to partner with Concord Baptist and sponsor such a meaningful gathering.

So, please make plans to join us in March for this unique opportunity! To register, simply visit the Concord Baptist Church website at concordjc.org and use the “mbWorship Conference 2026” link to register.

For those who attend, I pray you enjoy a blessed time of fellowship, spiritual refreshment, and above all else, genuine worship!