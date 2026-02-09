Extending God’s love to children, youth, families through MBCH Children & Family Ministries

by Jason Myers/Vice President, MBCH Children and Family Ministries

Romans 5:8 reminds us, “God demonstrates His own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” God did not wait for us to have everything figured out or even to recognize our own brokenness. Instead, He acted first. In our fallen and vulnerable state—before we knew we needed a Savior—Christ gave His life for us. This is love without limits: unending, unconditional and unwavering.

At MBCH Children and Family Ministries, we are given the sacred opportunity to be God’s hands extended to children, youth, and families during some of the most vulnerable seasons of their lives. In doing so, we are called to reflect the same love God has shown us. One of the primary ways we live this out is by accepting individuals exactly as they are when they come to us. Even in the most challenging circumstances, we strive to lead with warmth, compassion and support, creating spaces where healing and hope can begin.

On March 1, MBCH Children and Family Ministries will launch a new program designed to serve older youth in foster care who are transitioning into adulthood. Many of these young people face this pivotal life stage with little to no family support. As a ministry—and alongside the local church—we must rise to meet this moment. These youth need caring adults to walk with them, coach them, and equip them with the tools necessary to build healthy, sustainable futures.

Some will need to learn practical life skills such as financial literacy and household management. Others may require guidance in areas like car maintenance, employment readiness, or navigating higher education and vocational pathways. All of them will need consistent mentorship, meaningful community and Christian adults who are willing to listen, offer counsel and genuinely invest in their lives.

Acts 8 recounts the story of Philip and the Ethiopian official—a powerful reminder of how God works beyond the walls of the church. The Ethiopian had traveled to Jerusalem to worship, yet his conversion occurred on the road home, when Philip, obedient to God’s leading, took the time to engage him personally. Transformation happened through relationship, outside of traditional church settings.

Let us follow that example. Let us be God’s hands extended to those in need, demonstrating His unending, unconditional love—not just on Sundays, but Monday through Saturday, wherever and whenever the opportunity arises.

If you live in the western parts of Missouri and want to partner with MBCH Children and Family Ministries for older youth in your community, please email Jason.myers@mbch.org or visit mbch.org for more information.