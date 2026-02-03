Cross Keys brings blessing to community

FLORISSANT – Gift-wrapped boxes signal that someone cares, and Cross Keys Baptist Church shows care for the community with the Blessing Box.

“This started during the government shutdown, “ Raymond Cabello, lead pastor said. “When the SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) payments were delayed, we knew we needed to help.”

“Our box started as a large cabinet filled with food,” Cabello said. “We wanted to set it up as a ‘do-it-yourself’ distribution. Our church members keep it stocked. Food pantries in the area are not open every day and the times are not always feasible.”

Andie Wehmeyer, a nurse and church member, is one who keeps the box stocked and organized. “I think it is important that our box is available 24/7,” she said. “I know the items are removed when we are not around.”

The Blessing Box has expanded since it first began. Now, in addition to the food cabinet, the church has added a smaller cabinet with personal hygiene items as well as baby items and blankets for combatting the cold. Also, a rack with warm coats has been added.

“We’ve seen a lot of different people come by,” Cabello added. “We’ve seen people in cars and on bikes. I think people are more receptive to the Blessing Box because we don’t have cameras or require documentation. It has been well received by the community.”

“We have a group of unhoused people living near Cold Water Creek,” Cabello said. “So, we’ve stocked the blankets and Hot Hands (disposable hand warmers) as well as food that is easy to prepare to help them.”

“This project has helped us evaluate what the true need is,” Cabello continued. “This has opened the eyes of the congregation to the need of the community, and they have a heart to serve. It is amazing as a pastor to watch this. The congregation has taken ownership of this project.”

Wehmeyer agrees that the Blessing Box is meeting needs. “At first, there was a big turnover in food,” she said. “Then, we started seeing more interest in the blankets and toiletry items.”

Wehmeyer also has seen the Blessing Box as an added resource to her ministry.

“My husband and I teach ESL (English as a second language) classes and we are able to offer these resources to our students. We offer the classes in five-week sessions. We are able to share the gospel during the reading time.”

Sharing the gospel is also important in the Blessing Box. “We provide Gospel tracts and Life books supplied by the Gideons,” Cabello said. “The Life books contain the gospel of Mark and John. We also have behavior resources in the cabinet to tie in with Christian counselors.”

“Our congregation knows we can do a lot with a little,” he said. “It doesn’t take a lot to make a difference.”