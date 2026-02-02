Home visitation brings hope to young families

by Charles Phillips/MBCH

EDITOR’S NOTE: Charles Phillips serves as Assistant VP (West) for MBCH Children and Family Ministries.

MBCH Children and Family Ministries (MBCH-CFM) is committed to walking alongside families during some of the most important and vulnerable seasons of life. Through its Home Visitation ministry, MBCH-CFM serves pregnant women and new mothers with children from birth to age three, offering consistent support, encouragement, and practical resources that help families build strong foundations for the future.

Home Visitation allows MBCH-CFM staff to meet families right where they are—both physically and emotionally. These visits create a safe, trusting environment where mothers can ask questions, share concerns, and receive guidance tailored to their unique situations. Staff members regularly minister to moms by providing nurturing skills, parenting education, and connections to vital community resources. In addition, families receive practical support such as diapers and wipes, easing everyday stress and helping parents focus on caring for their children.

During the Christmas season, the Kansas City ministry experienced a powerful opportunity to bless families in a tangible and meaningful way. A total of 37 families were served with food bundles and Christmas gifts, ensuring that parents and children alike felt supported and remembered during Christmas. Each family received thoughtfully prepared gifts that included stuffed animals, children’s books, hygiene items, and baby wipes—items that bring both joy and practical assistance.

These generous gifts were made possible through the support of Fellowship of Grace, PetSmart, and Target. Their partnership played a vital role in helping MBCH-CFM share hope and love with families who may otherwise struggle to provide for their children during the Christmas season. Through these donations, families were reminded that they are not alone and that their community cares deeply about their well-being.

Beyond meeting physical needs, MBCH-CFM’s Home Visitation ministry serves as a powerful expression of God’s love in action. By building ongoing relationships with mothers and their children, staff members are able to offer encouragement, prayer, and spiritual support. These consistent connections often open the door for families to engage more deeply with their communities and local churches, fostering a sense of belonging and long-term support.

This ministry is about more than providing supplies—it is about empowering parents, strengthening families, and investing in the next generation. By equipping mothers with parenting tools, connecting them to resources, and surrounding them with compassion, MBCH-CFM helps families move toward stability and success in raising their children.

MBCH Children and Family Ministries’ Home Visitation program is a beautiful example of faith lived out through service. It shows how meeting practical needs, building relationships, and sharing God’s love can transform lives and create lasting impact for families and communities alike.

Would you consider partnering with us as we minister to families in need? Reach out to Von Hulin at the Lowe Frillman Campus at 1-800-264-6224.