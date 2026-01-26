Visa bans halt international adoptions for at least 300 U.S. families

WASHINGTON (BP) – Grace Pierre Dowey, a 10-year-old girl living in a Haitian orphanage near Port Au Prince, knows she has a family in the U.S. She’s met her adoptive parents Ted and Ashley Dowey and her four siblings on Zoom, but that’s the extent of it.

The U.S. State Department’s “do not travel” advisory for Haiti has prevented the Doweys from traveling to the country suffering political and economic upheaval and rampant gang violence. They were to meet Grace this month in Miami, but a U.S. travel visa ban with no exemptions for international adoption has the family in limbo.

In the meantime, Grace lives in a creche – the Creole word for orphanage – as violence remains rampant all around her.

“It’s very difficult, to think about the fact that other creches have been stormed by gang members. And she lives very close to the capital, Port-au-Prince, and that’s obviously a very unstable place,” Ashley Dowey told Baptist Press. “We know that just the trauma of being in Haiti right now with everything that’s going on is magnified for these kids. So it’s frustrating and it’s heart -wrenching to think that she is officially a Dowey, but she’s not able to physically be with us.”

Grace is among an estimated 300 children impacted by travel visa bans the U.S. enacted on about 70 countries this year, said Karla Thrasher, vice president of international ministries for Lifeline Children’s Services, the largest Christian adoption agency in the U.S.